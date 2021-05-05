Laurel 11, Billings Central 7

(Tuesday)

Billings Central;000 150 1;—7;9;2
Laurel;240 014 0—11;11;3

W: Ella Crookston. L: Peyton Whitehead.

Billings Central—Hits: Ellie Koerber 3, Winter Johnson 2, Monica Auch, Raigan Skillestad, Brynn Bohrer, Katie Brasher. 2B: Ellie Koerber 2, Winter Johnson. HR: Winter Johnson. RBIs: Winter Johnson 4, Katie Brasher 2, Raigan Skillestad.

Laurel—Hits: Cora Styles 3, Bailey Chapman 2, Taylor Feller 2, Ella Crookston, Mia Andersen, Shelbi Block, Lexie Stahlman. 2B: Bailey Chapman 2, Shelbi Block, Cora Styles. 3B: Mia Andersen, Lexie Stahlman. HR: Ella Crookston, Taylor Feller. RBIs: Cora Styles 3, Taylor Feller 2, Ella Crookston, Shelbi Block, Bailey Chapman, Josie Benson.

Tags

Load comments