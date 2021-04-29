Billings Senior 11, Bozeman 3

Bozeman;000 101 1;—3;8;3
Billings Senior;001 307 0—11;8;0

Bozeman—Hits: Anna Toth 2, Tarin Croy 2, Avery Burkhart , Allie Megargel , Karly Stromberg , Tailyn Black . 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Anna Toth , Tailyn Black , Tarin Croy ,.

Billings Senior—Hits: Dacee Zent 2, Hollis Baker , Isabelle Dillon , Paige Opp , Alexis Waddingham , Payton Kale , Riley Reinhardt . 2B: Hollis Baker , Dacee Zent ,. 3B: . HR: Paige Opp ,. RBIs: Isabelle Dillon 3, Hollis Baker 2, Kara Conway 2, Paige Opp 2, Riley Reinhardt ,.

Billings Senior 8, Bozeman 1

Bozeman;000 001 0;—1;4;2
Billings Senior;210 203 0—8;12;1

W: Kennedy Venner. L: Anna Toth .

Bozeman—Hits: Karly Stromberg 2, Avery Burkhart , Allie Megargel . 2B: Karly Stromberg ,. 3B: . HR: Karly Stromberg ,. RBIs: Karly Stromberg ,.

Billings Senior—Hits: Kennedy Venner 2, Alexis Waddingham 2, Payton Kale 2, Isabelle Dillon 2, Paige Opp , Hollis Baker , Dacee Zent , Kara Conway . 2B: Kara Conway ,. 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Kennedy Venner 2, Dacee Zent 2, Riley Reinhardt , Kara Conway ,.

 

Florence-Carlton 11, Plains-Hot Springs 1

Plains-Hot Springs;001 000 0;—1;3;2
Florence-Carlton;150 410 0—11;16;1

W: Kylie Kovatch. 

Plains-Hot Springs—Hits: . 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: .

Florence-Carlton—Hits: Jayden Hendricksen 3, Jaidyn Larson 2, Kolbi Wood 2, Kylie Kovatch 2, Mackenzie Little 2, Madison Potter 2, Kasidy Yeoman , Rylee Yeoman , Olivia Coulter . 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Kylie Kovatch 2, Jayden Hendricksen 2, Madison Potter 2, Jaidyn Larson , Mackenzie Little , Rylee Yeoman ,.

 

Kalispell Glacier 19, Missoula Big Sky 0

 

Lewistown 3, Havre 1

Havre;000 000 1;—1;2;3
Lewistown;000 000 0—3;7;2

W: Jessica Morgan. L: L. Haney.

Havre—Hits: A. Oliver , Q McDonald . 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: .

Lewistown—Hits: Jessica Morgan 2, Chelsea Jensen 2, Eliazar Southard , Shelby Sannar , Madeline Denton . 2B: Eliazar Southard , Chelsea Jensen ,. 3B: . HR: Jessica Morgan ,. RBIs: Jessica Morgan 2, Eliazar Southard ,.

Missoula Loyola 9, Thompson Falls 0

Missoula Loyola 10, Thompson Falls 7

Missoula Sentinel 12, Kalispell Glacier 2

Florence-Carlton 10, Plains-Hot Springs 0

Plains-Hot Springs;000 000 0;—0;1;5
Florence-Carlton;041 500 0—10;6;0

W: Kylie Kovatch. L: .

Florence-Carlton—Hits: Mackenzie Little 2, Kasidy Yeoman , Jaidyn Larson , Kolbi Wood , Jayden Hendricksen . 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Jayden Hendricksen 2, Jaidyn Larson , Kolbi Wood , Rylee Yeoman ,.

