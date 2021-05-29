Billings Senior 5, Missoula Sentinel 1
|Missoula Sentinel; 0 0 0 1 0 0 0—1;4;0
|Billings Senior; 1 0 2 0 2 0 0—5;9;0
Missoula Sentinel—Hits: Addy Gaub 3, Grace Hardy. 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Addy Gaub.
Billings Senior—Hits: Kennedy Venner 3, Dacee Zent 2, Isabelle Dillon, Alexis Waddingham, Hollis Baker, Kara Conway. 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Hollis Baker, Dacee Zent.
Billings Senior 13, Belgrade 3
|Belgrade; 1 0 0 0 2 0 0—3;8;2
|Billings Senior; 3 0 2 0 2 6 0—13;14;1
W: . L: .
Belgrade—Hits: Maddie Tomasetti 3, Arin Eaton 2, Elizabeth Ybarra, Tycelee Bowler, Kenna Thomas. 2B: Maddie Tomasetti 2. 3B: . HR: Maddie Tomasetti. RBIs: Maddie Tomasetti 3.
Billings Senior—Hits: Kara Conway 4, Dacee Zent 3, Darby Mayo 2, Paige Opp 2, Kennedy Venner 2, Hollis Baker. 2B: Paige Opp, Kara Conway. 3B: . HR: Dacee Zent 2, Kara Conway. RBIs: Dacee Zent 6, Darby Mayo 3, Kara Conway 3, Alexis Waddingham, Paige Opp, Hollis Baker, Kennedy Venner.
Frenchtown 7, Lewistown 0
|Frenchtown; 0 0 4 0 3 0 0—7;4;2
|Lewistown; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0;2;3
W: Sadie Smith. L: Jessica Morgan.
Frenchtown—Hits: Cassidy Bagnell 2, Abby Faulhaber, Sadie Smith. 2B: Abby Faulhaber. 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Shelby Miotke 2, Madelyn Eggers, Sadie Smith.
Lewistown—Hits: Anna Gremaux, Chelsea Jensen. 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: .
