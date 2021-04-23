Billings Central 17, Sidney 13
|Florence-Carlton 15, Eureka 8
|Florence-Carlton;123 063 0;—15;11;6
|Eureka;200 401 1—8;11;6
W: Kylie Kovatch.
Florence-Carlton—Hits: Mackenzie Little 2, Madison Potter 2, Auttom Sutton 2, Kasidy Yeoman , Jaidyn Larson , Kylie Kovatch , Jayden Hendricksen , Rylee Yeoman . 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Jaidyn Larson 2, Kylie Kovatch 2, Mackenzie Little 2, Kolbi Wood , Auttom Sutton ,.
Florence-Carlton 15, Eureka 8
|Florence-Carlton;123 063 0;—15;11;6
|Eureka;200 401 1—8;11;6
W: Kylie Kovatch.
Florence-Carlton—Hits: Mackenzie Little 2, Madison Potter 2, Auttom Sutton 2, Kasidy Yeoman , Jaidyn Larson , Kylie Kovatch , Jayden Hendricksen , Rylee Yeoman . 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Jaidyn Larson 2, Kylie Kovatch 2, Mackenzie Little 2, Kolbi Wood , Auttom Sutton ,.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.