Florence-Carlton 12, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 0

 

W: Kylie Kovatch. L: .

Florence-Carlton—Hits: Kasidy Yeoman 2, Jaidyn Larson 2, Kolbi Wood 2, Kylie Kovatch, Madison Potter, Auttom Sutton, Gabbi Reed. 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Kasidy Yeoman 2, Madison Potter 2, Jaidyn Larson, Kolbi Wood, Kylie Kovatch, Rylee Yeoman, Gabbi Reed.

Columbus-Absarokee-Park City—Hits: . 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: .

Havre 4, Lewistown 3

 

W: L. Haney. L: Jessica Morgan.

Lewistown—Hits: Madison Affolder 2, Jessica Morgan, Chelsea Jensen, Hailey Welsh, Madeline Denton. 2B: Madison Affolder 2. 3B: . HR: Jessica Morgan, Hailey Welsh. RBIs: Madison Affolder, Jessica Morgan, Hailey Welsh.

Havre—Hits: A. Oliver 2, J. Staples, K. Cline. 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: J. Staples.

Thompson Falls 12, Troy 2

 

