Billings West 19, Bozeman 0
Billings West—Hits: Marleigh Nieto 2, Avery Martin 2, Morgan Stoppel 2, Ashley Wik, Emma Balsam, Mckinsey Matthews, Jillian Johnson. HR: McKinsey Matthews. RBIs: Avery Martin 3, McKinsey Matthews 3, Marleigh Nieto, Ashley Wik, Emma Balsam, Morgan Stoppel, Jillian Johnson.W: Morgan Stoppel. L: Tanli Croy .
Bozeman—Hits: Allie Megargel, Rosalie Elder. 2B: Allie Megargel.
Billings West 14, Bozeman Gallatin 2
Billings West—Hits: Avery Martin 2, Brooke Thompson 2, Emma Balsam 2, Chloe Nelson 2, Marleigh Nieto, Ashley Wik, Lauren Blaschak, Morgan Kavran, McKinsey Matthews, Jillian Johnson. 2B: Marleigh Nieto, Ashley Wik, Emma Balsam, Morgan Kavran. 3B: Avery Martin. RBIs: Brooke Thompson 4, McKinsey Matthews 3, Ashley Wik 2, Emma Balsam 2, Jillian Johnson 2, Marleigh Nieto.W: Brooke Thompson. L: Ashcraft.
Bozeman Gallatin—Hits: Duneman 2, Gray, Taylor, Higley. HR: Taylor. RBIs: Taylor 2.
