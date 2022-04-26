Belgrade 4, Billings Skyview 1

Billings Skyview; 1 0 0 0 0 0 0—1;7;1
Belgrade; 2 0 0 0 2 0 0—4;8;1

W: Arin Eaton. L: Piper Chartier.

Billings Skyview—Hits: Hailey Schlenker 2, Ava Lindseth, Rachel Hirschi, Tailer Senn, Isabella Ereaux, Piper Chartier. 2B: Isabella Ereaux. HR: Piper Chartier. RBIs: Piper Chartier.

Belgrade—Hits: Arin Eaton 2, Abbie Morin 2, Tayler Thomas 2, Randi Widdicombe, Brooklyn Ragland. 2B: Arin Eaton. 3B: Arin Eaton. RBIs: Arin Eaton, Brooklyn Ragland, Tycelee Bowler.

Billings Senior 7, Billings West 6

Billings Senior; 3 0 1 3 0 0 0—7;11;2
Billings West; 0 0 0 2 4 0 0—6;10;3

W: Kennedy Venner. L: Brooke Thompson.

Billings Senior—Hits: Viennah Meyer 4, Darby Mayo 2, Octavia Meyer 2, Kennedy Venner, Hollis Baker, Madi Ban. RBIs: Darby Mayo 3, Hollis Baker, Octavia Meyer, Viennah Meyer.

Billings West—Hits: Avery Martin 3, Camden Susott 2, Jillian Johnson 2, Lileigh Nieto 2, Mya Boos. 2B: Mya Boos, Jillian Johnson, Camden Susott. HR: Avery Martin 2. RBIs: Avery Martin 4, Lileigh Nieto.

Florence-Carlton 16, Deer Lodge 0

Florence-Carlton; 12 2 2—16;10;0
Deer Lodge; 0 0 0—0;0;4

W: Kylie Kovatch. 

Florence-Carlton—Hits: Kolbi Wood 2, Kylie Kovatch 2, Olivia Coulter 2, Kasidy Yeoman, Jaidyn Larson, Hailey Sutton, Rylee Yeoman. 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Kylie Kovatch 2, Kasidy Yeoman, Lily Bender, Kolbi Wood, Gracie Simms.

Deer Lodge—Stats no reported.

Helena Capital 15, Missoula Hellgate 0

Helena Capital; 7 1 6 1 0 0 0—15;10;1
Missoula Hellgate; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0;2;2

Helena Capital—Stats not reported.

Missoula Hellgate—Stats not reported.

Shepherd 8, Huntley Project 0

Huntley Project; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0;2;1
Shepherd; 3 3 0 1 0 1 0—8;10;1

Huntley Project—Stats not reported.

Shepherd—Stats not reported.

