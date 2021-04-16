Friday
Florence-Carlton 12, Thompson Falls 0
|Florence-Carlton;363 000 0;—12;7;0
|Thompson Falls;000 000 0—0;2;3
W: Kasidy Yeoman. L: .
Florence-Carlton—Hits: Mackenzie Little 2, Kolbi Wood 2, Kasidy Yeoman , Rylee Yeoman , Auttom Sutton . 2B: . 3B: . HR: Auttom Sutton ,. RBIs: Kolbi Wood 2, Rylee Yeoman 2, Auttom Sutton 2, Mackenzie Little , Gabbi Reed ,.
Thompson Falls— Not provided.
Great Falls 11, Butte 8
|Butte;206 000 0;—8;;
|Great Falls;270 200 0—11;;
Great Falls CMR 12, Butte 1
|Butte;000 000 0;—1;;
|Great Falls CMR;000 000 0—12;;
Laurel 6, Livingston 5
|Livingston;000 000 0;—5;10;
|Laurel;000 000 0—6;10;
Livingston—Hits: Nelson 3, Young 2, Taylor 2, Higgs , Roberts , Johnson . 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Jesson 2, Higgs 2,.
Laurel—Hits: Cora Styles 3, Shelbi Block 2, Mia Andersen , Bailey Chapman , Lexie Stahlman , Taylor Feller , Josie Benson . 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Shelbi Block 2, Lexie Stahlman 2, Cora Styles , Taylor Feller ,.
Lewistown 8, Glendive 0
|Lewistown;101 201 3;—8;7;1
|Glendive;000 000 0—0;0;4
W: . L: .
Lewistown—Hits: Madeline Denton 2, Eliazar Southard , Shelby Sannar , Hailey Welsh , Chelsea Jensen , Madison Affolder . 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Eliazar Southard 2, Madison Affolder ,.
Glendive—Hits: . 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: .
