Florence-Carlton 12, Thompson Falls 0

Florence-Carlton;363 000 0;—12;7;0
Thompson Falls;000 000 0—0;2;3

W: Kasidy Yeoman. L: .

Florence-Carlton—Hits: Mackenzie Little 2, Kolbi Wood 2, Kasidy Yeoman , Rylee Yeoman , Auttom Sutton . 2B: . 3B: . HR: Auttom Sutton ,. RBIs: Kolbi Wood 2, Rylee Yeoman 2, Auttom Sutton 2, Mackenzie Little , Gabbi Reed ,.

Thompson Falls— Not provided. 

Great Falls 11, Butte 8

Butte;206 000 0;—8;;
Great Falls;270 200 0—11;;

Great Falls CMR 12, Butte 1

Butte;000 000 0;—1;;
Great Falls CMR;000 000 0—12;;

Laurel 6, Livingston 5

Livingston;000 000 0;—5;10;
Laurel;000 000 0—6;10;

Livingston—Hits: Nelson 3, Young 2, Taylor 2, Higgs , Roberts , Johnson . 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Jesson 2, Higgs 2,.

Laurel—Hits: Cora Styles 3, Shelbi Block 2, Mia Andersen , Bailey Chapman , Lexie Stahlman , Taylor Feller , Josie Benson . 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Shelbi Block 2, Lexie Stahlman 2, Cora Styles , Taylor Feller ,.

Lewistown 8, Glendive 0

Lewistown;101 201 3;—8;7;1
Glendive;000 000 0—0;0;4

W: . L: .

Lewistown—Hits: Madeline Denton 2, Eliazar Southard , Shelby Sannar , Hailey Welsh , Chelsea Jensen , Madison Affolder . 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Eliazar Southard 2, Madison Affolder ,.

Glendive—Hits: . 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: .

