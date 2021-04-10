Billings Skyview 23, Missoula Hellgate 1
|Missoula Hellgate;001 000 0;—1;1;
|Billings Skyview;11120 000 0—23;13;
Missoula Hellgate—Hits: Delaney Laird . 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Sintana Gervis ,.
Billings Skyview—Hits: Sydnie Newell 2, Isabella Ereaux 2, Tailer Senn 2, Natalie Beck , K. Fleury , Hannah Hoffart , Rachel Hirschi , Katy Story , Lily Adams , Jessi Henckel . 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: K. Fleury 4, Tailer Senn 3, Natalie Beck 2, Hannah Hoffart 2, Rachel Hirschi 2, Sydnie Newell , Katy Story , Isabella Ereaux , Jessi Henckel ,.
Billings West 12, Missoula Big Sky 2
|Missoula Big Sky;000 200 0;—2;3;3
|Billings West;273 000 0—12;6;2
W: Lauren Blaschak. L: Makennah Hewitt.
Missoula Big Sky—Hits: Makennah Hewitt , Grace Hood , Sadie Nei . 2B: Makennah Hewitt ,. 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Avarie McPhillips ,.
Billings West—Hits: Lauren Blaschak , Avery Martin , Mckinsey Matthews , Emma Balsam , Marleigh Nieto , Jillian Johnson . 2B: Marleigh Nieto ,. 3B: Lauren Blaschak , Avery Martin ,. HR: . RBIs: Avery Martin 4, Marleigh Nieto 2, Lauren Blaschak , Halle Spring ,.
Billings West 3, Missoula Sentinel 2
|Missoula Sentinel;000 100 100 0;—2;15;0
|Billings West;000 020 000 1—3;7;1
Missoula Sentinel—Hits: Amy Taylor 2, Grace Hardy , Kadi Fraser , Morgan Holmes . 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Stella Southtidd , Keena Kay ,.
Billings West—Hits: Avery Martin 2, Lauren Blaschak , Chloe Nelson , Marleigh Nieto , Halle Spring , Morgan Stoppel . 2B: Avery Martin , Lauren Blaschak ,. 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Avery Martin , Halle Spring , Morgan Stoppel ,.
Lewistown 11, Sidney 1
|Sidney;000 100 0;—1;2;0
|Lewistown;024 230 0—11;13;2
W: Jessica Morgan. L: Lexi Metz.
Sidney—Hits: Taylan Hansen , Shanti Berkopec . 2B: Taylan Hansen ,. 3B: . HR: . RBIs: .
Lewistown—Hits: Madison Affolder 3, Jessica Morgan 3, Anna Gremaux 3, Chelsea Jensen 2, Sam Talkington , Karolyne Southworth . 2B: Jessica Morgan , Anna Gremaux , Karolyne Southworth ,. 3B: Jessica Morgan ,. HR: Madison Affolder ,. RBIs: Chelsea Jensen 3, Anna Gremaux 3, Madison Affolder 2, Jessica Morgan , Shelby Sannar , Karolyne Southworth ,.
Lewistown 11, Cut Bank 0
|Cut Bank;000 00;—0;0;0
|Lewistown;153 02—11;14;0
Lewistown—Hits: Madison Affolder 4, Karolyne Southworth 3, Jessica Morgan 2, Shelby Sannar 2, Chelsea Jensen , Hailey Welsh , Eliazar Southard . 2B: Madison Affolder , Chelsea Jensen , Hailey Welsh ,. 3B: . HR: Jessica Morgan 2, Madison Affolder 2,. RBIs: Madison Affolder 6, Jessica Morgan 4,.
Missoula Sentinel 15, Billings Skyview 2
|Missoula Sentinel;130 111 8;—15;16;5
|Billings Skyview;002 000 0—2;2;3
W: Amy Taylor. L: Piper Chartier.
Missoula Sentinel—Hits: Amy Taylor 3, Grace Hardy 2, Somerkield 2, Haley Wolsky 2, Kadi Fraser 2, Emma Ries 2, Addy Gaub , Hoover , Olson . 2B: Grace Hardy , Addy Gaub , Somerkield , Haley Wolsky , Amy Taylor ,. 3B: . HR: Grace Hardy , Kadi Fraser ,. RBIs: Grace Hardy 2, Haley Wolsky 2, Kadi Fraser 2, Olson 2, Addy Gaub , Somerkield , Morgan Holmes , Hoover ,.
Billings Skyview—Hits: Natalie Beck , Isabella Ereaux . 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Natalie Beck ,.
Shepherd 19, Great Falls Central 2
|Shepherd;4510;—19;20;0
|Great Falls Central;200—2;0;6
Shepherd 16, Conrad-Choteau 13
|Shepherd;442 123 0;—16;21;3
|Conrad-Choteau;3010 000 0—13;10;0
Shepherd—Hits: Madi Orelup 5, Haileigh Davis 4, Aubrey Allison 4, Bailey Watson 3, Brooklyn Fulton 2, Olivia Murray , Caitlyn Dalke , Tana Ferguson . 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Haileigh Davis 5, Madi Orelup 5, Aubrey Allison 2, Olivia Murray 2, Caitlyn Dalke ,.
Conrad-Choteau—Hits: Maggie Bender 3, Katie Stokes 2, Kaylyn Gallagher , Jonna Myre , Tessa Brownell , Riley Larson , Lauren Philipps . 2B: . 3B: . HR: Maggie Bender , Katie Stokes ,. RBIs: Maggie Bender 5, Katie Stokes 3, Jonna Myre 2, Kaylyn Gallagher , Tori Durnell , Ella Stott ,.
