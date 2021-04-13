Billings Senior 4, Belgrade 2
The Broncs snapped Belgrade's 47-game winning streak with the win at Central Park. Dacee Zent homered and Kennedy Venner fired a five-hitter as the Broncs (4-2) handed the Panthers (3-1) their first loss since the 2018 season, according to the Belgrade News. Zent’s three-run homer put the Broncs ahead 3-2 in the third and a single by Hollis Baker in the fifth gave Senior a 4-2 lead.
Paige Opp was 3 for 3 for Senior and Venner struck out 12. Kamie Gorrell was 2 for 3 and drove in both runs for Belgrade with a second-inning single. The Panthers, winners of the past three Class A state championships, were supposed to play their first season of AA softball last year, but the cancellation of the season due to COVID-19 pushed their debut to this season.
West at Skyview, ppd.
The Billings West at Billings Skyview softball game scheduled for Tuesday was postponed. Mark Wahl, the director of athletics and activities for School District 2, said in an email that cold and windy conditions at Skyview were “not conducive to playing a safe game.” The game will be made up at a later date.
