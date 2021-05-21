Friday
Colstrip 27, Shelby 3
Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 14, Colstrip 2
Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 5, Cut Bank 3
Cut Bank 25, Shelby 1
Ennis 18, Eureka 15
Eureka 12, Thompson Falls 1
Florence-Carlton 10, Manhattan 0
Florence-Carlton 5, St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo 4
Glasgow 14, Great Falls Central 4
Huntley Project 14, Great Falls Central 1
Huntley Project 16, Shepherd 6
Manhattan 15, Missoula Loyola 4
Manhattan 19, Ennis 15
Missoula Loyola 8, Anaconda 7
Shepherd 25, Glasgow 12
St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo 20, Ennis 1
