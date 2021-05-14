Billings Skyview 17, Bozeman Gallatin 4

Billings Skyview—Hits: Natalie Beck 3, Hannah Hoffarth 2, Katy Story 2, Grace Adams 2, Rachel Hirschi 2, Jessi Henckel 2, Piper Chartier, Tailer Senn, Isabella Ereaux. 2B: Natalie Beck 2, Isabella Ereaux, Katy Story. 3B: Natalie Beck. HR: Rachel Hirschi. RBIs: Natalie Beck 4, Isabella Ereaux 3, Rachel Hirschi 3, Hannah Hoffarth 2, Piper Chartier, Grace Adams, Jessi Henckel.W: Isabella Ereaux. L: Ashcraft.

Bozeman Gallatin—Hits: Taylor 2, Nye 2, Paea, Duneman. 2B: Duneman. 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Nye, Duneman.

Billings Skyview 13, Bozeman 2

Billings Skyview—Hits: Hannah Hoffarth 3, Piper Chartier 3, Rachel Hirschi 2, Isabella Ereaux 2, Natalie Beck 2, Mackinzy Ruff, Ava Lindseth. 2B: Isabella Ereaux. 3B: . HR: Hannah Hoffarth, Rachel Hirschi, Isabella Ereaux. RBIs: Isabella Ereaux 3, Hannah Hoffarth 2, Rachel Hirschi, Katy Story, Piper Chartier.W: Katy Story. L: Anna Toth .

Bozeman—Hits: Tanli Croy 2, Lili Brown 2, Rosalie Elder , Josie Laufenberg , Karly Stromberg. 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Josie Laufenberg .

