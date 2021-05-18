Belgrade 14, Billings Skyview 5

Belgrade 5, Billings Senior 4

Billings Senior 8, Bozeman 2

Billings Senior—Hits: Hollis Baker 2, Alexis Waddingham 2, Isabelle Dillon, Paige Opp. 2B: Hollis Baker. RBIs: Hollis Baker 2, Alexis Waddingham 2, Darby Mayo.W: Riley Reinhardt. L: Anna Toth.

Bozeman—Hits: Karly Stromberg 2, Tanli Croy 2, Anna Toth , Josie Laufenberg. RBIs: Karly Stromberg, Allie Megargel .

Billings Senior 6, Great Falls CMR 1

W: Kennedy Venner. L: B Ginnaty.

Billings Senior—Hits: Dacee Zent 3, Alexis Waddingham 2, Viannca Martin, Paige Opp. 2B: Viannca Martin. RBIs: Viannca Martin 2, Darby Mayo, Dacee Zent.

Great Falls CMR—Hits: j Etcheberry, L Lindseth. RBIs: S Faulk.

Billings Skyview 10, Bozeman 0

Billings West 21, Great Falls CMR 5

Billings West 9, Great Falls 6

Billings West—Hits: Lauren Blaschak 3, Chloe Nelson 3, Halle Spring 2, Mckinsey Matthews, Avery Martin, Emma Balsam, Ashley Wik. 2B: Chloe Nelson, Lauren Blaschak. 3B: . HR: Lauren Blaschak 2. RBIs: Lauren Blaschak 5, Chloe Nelson 2, Halle Spring, Avery Martin.

Great Falls—Hits: R. Palmer 2, A. Bloomgren 2, E. Newmack 2, A. Jones, T. Ehnes. 2B: R. Palmer, A. Bloomgren, A. Jones. HR: R. Palmer, T. Ehnes. RBIs: T. Ehnes 2, A. Jones, R. Palmer, A. Bloomgren.

Butte 18, Missoula Hellgate 2

Glendive 4, Sidney 3

Great Falls 14, Bozeman Gallatin 1

Great Falls 13, Billings Skyview 12

Great Falls CMR 24, Bozeman Gallatin 1

Havre 6, Miles City 5

Helena 6, Butte 4

Butte—Hits: Rian Ferriter 2, Katie Hoagland 2, Jordyn Bolton, McCaul McCarthy, MacKenzie Tutty. 2B: Jordyn Bolton, Rian Ferriter, Katie Hoagland. RBIs: McCaul McCarthy 2, Rian Ferriter.

Helena—Hits: Amber Countryman 2, Alyssa Koenig, Maloree English, Reegan Walsh, Kylee Wetzel, Brooke Richardson. 2B: Amber Countryman. HR: Amber Countryman. RBIs: Maloree English 2, Amber Countryman 2, Reegan Walsh.

Helena 19, Kalispell Flathead 9

Helena—Hits: Brooke Richardson 5, Brooke Ark 4, Alyssa Koenig 3, Ashyln Lamping 2, Kylee Wetzel 2, Maloree English 2, Amber Countryman 2. 2B: Kylee Wetzel, Brooke Richardson, Brooke Ark. 3B: Amber Countryman. HR: Brooke Richardson 2, Alyssa Koenig. RBIs: Brooke Richardson 7, Alyssa Koenig 4, Brooke Ark 3, Ashyln Lamping 2, Kylee Wetzel 2.

Kalispell Flathead— No stats reported.

Helena Capital 18, Kalispell Flathead 7

Helena Capital 6, Butte 2

Butte—Hits: Katie Hoagland 2, Mia Antonioli 2, MacKenzie Tutty, McCaul McCarthy, Rian Ferriter. RBIs: McCaul McCarthy.

Helena Capital—Hits: Taylor Sayers 2, Jenna Priddy 2, Nyeala Herndon 2, Jaedyn Kent, Anna Cockhill, Lexi McNew, Amanda Nettleton. RBIs: Jenna Priddy 3, Taylor Sayers, Jaedyn Kent, Lexi McNew.

Kalispell Flathead 12, Missoula Big Sky 11

Kalispell Glacier 32, Missoula Hellgate 0

Kalispell Glacier 16, Helena 10

Kalispell Glacier—Hits: Kenadie Goudette 3, Sammie Labrum 3, Kenna Vanorny 3, Alli Kernan 2, Ell Farrell 2, Kynzie Mohl 2, Schroeder Hallie. 2B: Kenadie Goudette, Sammie Labrum. 3B: . HR: Kynzie Mohl 2, Kenadie Goudette, Sammie Labrum. RBIs: Kynzie Mohl 6, Sammie Labrum 4, Kenadie Goudette 2, Alli Kernan, Ell Farrell, Kenna Vanorny.

Helena—Hits: Amber Countryman 3, Brooke Richardson 2, Alyssa Koenig 2, Brooke Ark 2, Maloree English, Kylee Wetzel, Ashyln Lamping, Faith Manibusan, Reegan Walsh. 2B: Faith Manibusan. 3B: Maloree English. HR: Brooke Richardson, Amber Countryman. RBIs: Maloree English 2, Brooke Richardson 2, Amber Countryman 2, Kylee Wetzel, Alyssa Koenig, Ashyln Lamping, Faith Manibusan.

Lewistown 13, Glendive 4

Missoula Sentinel 12, Missoula Big Sky 1

Missoula Sentinel 3, Helena Capital 2

Thompson Falls 2, Plains-Hot Springs 1

 

