Laurel 13, Miles City 1
|Miles City; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—1;3;0
|Laurel; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—13;16;0
Miles City—Hits: Kaitlyn Harding, Taylor Gallo, Brynn Notbohm. 2B: Brynn Notbohm.
Laurel—Hits: Shelbi Block 3, Mia Andersen 3, Kourtney Kraft 2, Josie Benson 2, Lexie Stahlman, Cora Styles, Kadence Temple, Taylor Feller, Charley McLean, Arlette Nieto. 2B: Shelbi Block 3, Cora Styles. 3B: Kourtney Kraft. HR: Josie Benson, Taylor Feller. RBIs: Shelbi Block 2, Taylor Feller 2, Mia Andersen, Kourtney Kraft, Josie Benson, Lexie Stahlman, Cora Styles, Arlette Nieto.
Laurel 19, Miles City 2
|Miles City; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—2;2;0
|Laurel; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—19;15;0
W: Ella Crookston. L: Kalynn Heidemann.
Miles City—Hits: Kalynn Heidemann, Hayes Hansen.
Laurel—Hits: Shelbi Block 3, Mia Andersen 2, Tierra Langford 2, Kourtney Kraft 2, Charley McLean 2, Lexie Stahlman, Kadence Temple, Taylor Strecker, Taylor Feller. 2B: Mia Andersen, Tierra Langford, Kadence Temple, Taylor Strecker. 3B: Shelbi Block. HR: . RBIs: Shelbi Block 3, Mia Andersen 3, Tierra Langford 2, Kadence Temple 2, Taylor Feller 2, Kourtney Kraft, Charley McLean, Taylor Strecker, Arlette Nieto.
Florence-Carlton 18, Plains-Hot Springs 0
|Florence-Carlton; 5 4 2 7—18;16;0
|Plains-Hot Springs; 0 0 0 0—0;0;1
W: Kylie Kovatch.
Florence-Carlton—Hits: Jaidyn Larson 4, Kasidy Yeoman 3, Kylie Kovatch 3, Ava Philbrick 3, Madison Potter 2, Kolbi Wood. 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Kolbi Wood 5, Kylie Kovatch 5, Madison Potter 4, Ava Philbrick.
Plains-Hot Springs— Statistics not reported.
