Billings Senior 8, Bozeman 1
|Billings Senior; 0 0 0 3 2 0 3—8;11;1
|Bozeman; 1 0 0 0 0 0 0—1;7;4
W: Kennedy Venner. L: Anna Toth.
Billings Senior—Hits: Hollis Baker 3, Viennah Meyer 3, Darby Mayo 2, Alexis Harris, Vianca Martin, Isabelle Dillon. 2B: Hollis Baker, Alexis Harris. 3B: Hollis Baker. RBIs: Hollis Baker 2, Alexis Harris 2, Darby Mayo, Vianca Martin, Isabelle Dillon.
Bozeman—Hits: Chloe Williams 2, Anna Toth, Brooke Brown, Tailyn Black, Josie Laufenberg, Jacobi Coombs. RBIs: Elizabeth Hopkinson.
Billings Skyview 19, Great Falls 14
|Great Falls; 1 5 0 0 1 5 2—14;19;3
|Billings Skyview; 2 2 3 3 3 6 0—19;22;7
W: Sydnie Newell. L: T. Ehnes.
Great Falls—Hits: O. Gammill 4, A. Bloomgren 3, M. Davis 2, D. Senger 2, E. Galloway 2, T. Ehnes 2, A. Jones 2, H. Lins, D. Lyons. RBIs: O. Gammill 3, T. Ehnes 3, A. Bloomgren 3, M. Davis 2, A. Jones.
Billings Skyview—Hits: Ava Lindseth 4, Hailey Schlenker 4, Katy Story 3, Rachel Hirschi 3, Tailer Senn 3, Isabella Ereaux 2, Keke Muessig 2, Piper Chartier. RBIs: Hailey Schlenker 5, Ava Lindseth 4, Keke Muessig 3, Isabella Ereaux 2, Tailer Senn 2, Katy Story.
Billings West 17, Bozeman Gallatin 2
|Billings West; 2 0 15 0 0 0 0—17;17;0
|Bozeman Gallatin; 2 0 0 0 0 0 0—2;1;4
W: Camden Susott. L: Olivia Klemann.
Billings West—Hits: Avery Martin 3, Marleigh Nieto 3, Mya Boos 3, Lileigh Nieto 2, Morgan Kavran 2, Brooke Thompson 2, Camden Susott, Laney Fuller. 2B: Laney Fuller, Lileigh Nieto, Avery Martin. HR: Marleigh Nieto 3, Mya Boos, Morgan Kavran, Avery Martin, Camden Susott. RBIs: Marleigh Nieto 5, Mya Boos 4, Camden Susott 2, Morgan Kavran 2, Avery Martin, Brooke Thompson.
Bozeman Gallatin—Hits: Olivia Klemann. 2B: Olivia Klemann. RBIs: Olivia Klemann 2.
Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 14, Conrad-Choteau 13
Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 15, Lewistown 3
|Columbus-Absarokee-Park City; 4 4 2 5 0 0 0—15;16;0
|Lewistown; 0 0 1 0 2 0 0—3;5;1
Columbus-Absarokee-Park City—Hits: Jaden Boardman 3, Natalie Garrett 3, Maylee Lowell 2, Rhanda Vindiola 2, Izzy Adams 2, Sammie Howell 2, Braylynn Nelson, Brylee Lowell. 2B: Brylee Lowell, Jaden Boardman, Izzy Adams, Natalie Garrett. 3B: Brylee Lowell. HR: Jaden Boardman, Natalie Garrett. RBIs: Natalie Garrett 7, Jaden Boardman 6, Brylee Lowell, Maylee Lowell.
Lewistown—Hits: Shelby Sannar 2, Emily Morris, Eliazar Southard, Karolyne Southworth. 2B: Eliazar Southard, Shelby Sannar. 3B: . HR: Emily Morris. RBIs: Emily Morris, Eliazar Southard, Shelby Sannar.'
East Helena 9, Dillon 8
Libby 14, Eureka 0
|Libby; 0 4 7 0 3 0 0—14;13;0
|Eureka; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0;3;4
Lockwood 16, Lewistown 6
|Lockwood; 1 4 0 3 8 0 0—16;12;4
|Lewistown; 0 1 2 3 0 0 0—6;11;6
W: Alyssa Jones. L: Karolyne Southworth.
Lockwood—Hits: Emma Loomis 3, Emma Painter 2, Tristan Gentry 2, Taysha Little Light, Kiara Waters, Hailey Unrein, Alyssa Jones, Karsyn Cookman. 2B: Tristan Gentry, Emma Painter, Emma Loomis. HR: Taysha Little Light, Kiara Waters, Emma Loomis. RBIs: Emma Loomis 7, Emma Painter 3, Kiara Waters 2, Taysha Little Light, Alyssa Jones, Karsyn Cookman.
Lewistown—Hits: Anna Gremaux 3, Regan Comes 2, Kloe Southworth 2, Ruth Long, Eliazar Southard, Shelby Sannar, Kiya Foran. RBIs: Anna Gremaux 2, Kloe Southworth 2, Regan Comes.
