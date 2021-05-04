Billings West 11, Billings Skyview 1
|Billings West;230 105;—11;12;1
|Billings Skyview;000 100—1;2;3
W: Alison Eldridge. L: Piper Chartier.
Billings West—Hits: Marleigh Nieto 3, Ashley Wik 3, Avery Martin 2, Emma Balsam, Chloe Nelson, Alison Eldridge, Morgan Stoppel. 2B: Avery Martin 2, Emma Balsam, Morgan Stoppel. 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Ashley Wik 2, Avery Martin 2, Chloe Nelson 2, Marleigh Nieto, Emma Balsam.
Billings Skyview—Hits: Isabella Ereaux, Piper Chartier. 2B: Isabella Ereaux. 3B: . HR: . RBIs: .
Billings Senior 11, Belgrade 2
|Billings Senior;410 105 0;—11;14;2
|Belgrade;002 000 0—2;3;1
Billings Senior—Hits: Alexis Waddingham 3, Dacee Zent 2, Kara Conway 2, Kennedy Venner 2, Hollis Baker 2, Darby Mayo, Paige Opp, Isabelle Dillon. 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Hollis Baker 4, Kennedy Venner 3, Darby Mayo, Kara Conway.
Belgrade—Hits: Kamie Gorrell 2, Arin Eaton. 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Arin Eaton 2.
Lewistown 13, Livingston 2
|Lewistown;003 002 8;—13;11;4
|Livingston;001 100 0—2;4;6
W: Jessica Morgan. L: Higgs.
Lewistown—Hits: Hailey Welsh 3, Madison Affolder 2, Jessica Morgan 2, Riley Andersen 2, Chelsea Jensen, Anna Gremaux. 2B: . 3B: . HR: Jessica Morgan. RBIs: Madison Affolder 4, Jessica Morgan 3, Hailey Welsh 2, Shelby Sannar, Karolyne Southworth.
Livingston—Hits: Higgs 2, Nelson, Jesson. 2B: . 3B: Nelson. HR: . RBIs: .
Helena Capital 4, Butte 2
|Butte;000 200 0;—2;0;0
|Helena Capital;100 030 0—4;0;0
Helena Capital 4, Butte 2
|Butte;000 200 0;—2;0;0
|Helena Capital;100 030 0—4;0;0
Kalispell Glacier 8, Polson 7
|Polson;030 000 4;—7;0;0
|Kalispell Glacier;140 300 0—8;0;0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.