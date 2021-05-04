Billings West 11, Billings Skyview 1

Billings West;230 105;—11;12;1
Billings Skyview;000 100—1;2;3

W: Alison Eldridge. L: Piper Chartier.

Billings West—Hits: Marleigh Nieto 3, Ashley Wik 3, Avery Martin 2, Emma Balsam, Chloe Nelson, Alison Eldridge, Morgan Stoppel. 2B: Avery Martin 2, Emma Balsam, Morgan Stoppel. 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Ashley Wik 2, Avery Martin 2, Chloe Nelson 2, Marleigh Nieto, Emma Balsam.

Billings Skyview—Hits: Isabella Ereaux, Piper Chartier. 2B: Isabella Ereaux. 3B: . HR: . RBIs: .

Billings Senior 11, Belgrade 2

Billings Senior;410 105 0;—11;14;2
Belgrade;002 000 0—2;3;1

Billings Senior—Hits: Alexis Waddingham 3, Dacee Zent 2, Kara Conway 2, Kennedy Venner 2, Hollis Baker 2, Darby Mayo, Paige Opp, Isabelle Dillon. 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Hollis Baker 4, Kennedy Venner 3, Darby Mayo, Kara Conway.

Belgrade—Hits: Kamie Gorrell 2, Arin Eaton. 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Arin Eaton 2.

Lewistown 13, Livingston 2

Lewistown;003 002 8;—13;11;4
Livingston;001 100 0—2;4;6

W: Jessica Morgan. L: Higgs.

Lewistown—Hits: Hailey Welsh 3, Madison Affolder 2, Jessica Morgan 2, Riley Andersen 2, Chelsea Jensen, Anna Gremaux. 2B: . 3B: . HR: Jessica Morgan. RBIs: Madison Affolder 4, Jessica Morgan 3, Hailey Welsh 2, Shelby Sannar, Karolyne Southworth.

Livingston—Hits: Higgs 2, Nelson, Jesson. 2B: . 3B: Nelson. HR: . RBIs: .

Helena Capital 4, Butte 2

Butte;000 200 0;—2;0;0
Helena Capital;100 030 0—4;0;0

Kalispell Glacier 8, Polson 7

Polson;030 000 4;—7;0;0
Kalispell Glacier;140 300 0—8;0;0

