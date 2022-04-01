Billings West 12, Missoula Big Sky 0
|Billings West; 6 3 2 0 1 0 0—12;8;0
|Missoula Big Sky; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0;2;2
W: Brooke Thompson. L: D Laird.
Billings West—Hits: Brooke Thompson 2, Jillian Johnson 2, Ashley Wik, Marleigh Nieto, Koral Perez, Mya Boos. 2B: Brooke Thompson. RBIs: Brooke Thompson 2, Mya Boos 2, Morgan Kavran, Jillian Johnson.
Missoula Big Sky—Hits: J Whitmire, K Latrielle.
Florence-Carlton 18, Manhattan 7
|Florence-Carlton; 1 0 4 4 3 3 3—18;19;5
|Manhattan; 0 3 0 3 0 0 1—7;0;6
W: Kylie Kovatch.
Florence-Carlton—Hits: Jaidyn Larson 3, Kolbi Wood 3, Madison Potter 3, Kasidy Yeoman 2, Rylee Yeoman 2, Ava Philbrick 2, Olivia Coulter 2, Kylie Kovatch, Elise Schneider. HR: Kasidy Yeoman, Rylee Yeoman, Olivia Coulter. RBIs: Rylee Yeoman 4, Kylie Kovatch 3, Kolbi Wood 3, Ava Philbrick 2, Olivia Coulter 2, Kasidy Yeoman, Jaidyn Larson, Madison Potter.
Manhattan—Statistics not reported.
Billings West 21, Missoula Big Sky 1
|Billings West; 1 10 1 6 3 0 0—21;17;2
|Missoula Big Sky; 0 0 0 0 1 0 0—1;3;2
W: Camden Susott. L: D Laird.
Billings West—Hits: Marleigh Nieto 4, Camden Susott 2, Mya Boos 2, Koral Perez 2, Ashley Wik 2, Avery Martin, Brooke Thompson, Jillian Johnson, Laney Fuller, Lileigh Nieto. 2B: Mya Boos, Brooke Thompson, Koral Perez. HR: Camden Susott 2, Marleigh Nieto 2, Avery Martin, Mya Boos. RBIs: Camden Susott 3, Marleigh Nieto 3, Koral Perez 3, Avery Martin 2, Mya Boos 2, Brooke Thompson 2, Jillian Johnson, Lileigh Nieto, Ashley Wik.
Missoula Big Sky—Hits: G Hood, D Laird, L Baack. 2B: G Hood. RBIs: L Baack.
