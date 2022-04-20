Billings Senior 12, Billings Skyview 4
|Billings Skyview; 0 0 2 0 0 1 1—4;6;0
|Billings Senior; 4 0 2 4 1 1 0—12;7;4
W: Kennedy Venner. L: Isabella Ereaux.
Billings Skyview—Hits: Isabella Ereaux 2, Keke Muessig, Grace Adams, Katy Story, Piper Chartier. 2B: Piper Chartier. RBIs: Grace Adams, Isabella Ereaux, Katy Story, Piper Chartier.
Billings Senior—Hits: Hollis Baker 2, Madi Ban 2, Kennedy Venner, Darby Mayo, Alexis Harris, Payton Kale. 2B: Hollis Baker. HR: Kennedy Venner, Darby Mayo, Hollis Baker. RBIs: Hollis Baker 5, Kennedy Venner 2, Darby Mayo 2, Alexis Harris.
