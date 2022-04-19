Helena Capital 6, Helena 0

Helena; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0;3;3
Helena Capital; 1 0 3 1 0 1 0—6;10;1

Helena—Hits: Kylee Wetzel, Kendall Klemp, Makenna Campbell. 2B: Kendall Klemp. 3B: . HR: . RBIs: .

Helena Capital—Hits: A King 2, Kathryn Emmert 2, Amanda Nettleton 2, Anna Cockhill, Taylor Sayers, McKenna Moore, Riley Chandler. 2B: A King 2, Anna Cockhill. 3B: . HR: . RBIs: A King 2, Kathryn Emmert, Taylor Sayers, Amanda Nettleton.

Billings Central 7, Laurel 3

Laurel; 1 1 0 0 0 0 1—3;5;6
Billings Central; 0 1 3 2 0 1 0—7;8;1

W: Peyton Whitehead. L: Ella Crookston.

Laurel—Hits: Josie Benson, Ella Crookston, Cora Styles, Shelbi Block, Mia Andersen. 2B: Josie Benson. 

Billings Central—Hits: Winter Johnson 2, Krista Gauslow 2, Peyton Whitehead 2, Genevieve Hastings, Lydia Todd. 2B: Krista Gauslow, Peyton Whitehead, Genevieve Hastings. RBIs: Brynn Bohrer, Krista Gauslow, Peyton Whitehead, Genevieve Hastings, Lydia Todd.

Hardin 5, Lockwood 1

Hardin; 1 3 0 1 0 0 0—5;10;0
Lockwood; 0 0 0 0 0 1 0—1;4;0

W: A. Nedens.

Hardin—Hits: A. Uffelman 3, A. Nedens 3, C. Baker 2, K. Frasier, B. Nordquist. 2B: A. Nedens 2, K. Frasier, A. Uffelman, C. Baker. RBIs: K. Frasier 2, A. Nedens, M. Uffelman.

Lockwood— Statistics not reported.

Glasgow 12, Miles City 0

Miles City; 0 0 0—0;2;0
Glasgow; 1 10 1—12;9;0

Miles City— Statistics not reported.

Glasgow—Hits: Stevie Hartwell 2, Daley Aune 2, Carly Nelson 2, Zandora Longtree 2, Brielle Partridge. 2B: Stevie Hartwell 2, Daley Aune, Carly Nelson. 3B: Brielle Partridge. RBIs: Stevie Hartwell 3, Carly Nelson 2, Zandora Longtree 2, Daley Aune, Macy Martin, Tatum Nyquist, Aspen Stulc, Alexis Murdock.

