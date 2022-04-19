Helena Capital 6, Helena 0
|Helena; 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0;3;3
|Helena Capital; 1 0 3 1 0 1 0—6;10;1
Helena—Hits: Kylee Wetzel, Kendall Klemp, Makenna Campbell. 2B: Kendall Klemp. 3B: . HR: . RBIs: .
Helena Capital—Hits: A King 2, Kathryn Emmert 2, Amanda Nettleton 2, Anna Cockhill, Taylor Sayers, McKenna Moore, Riley Chandler. 2B: A King 2, Anna Cockhill. 3B: . HR: . RBIs: A King 2, Kathryn Emmert, Taylor Sayers, Amanda Nettleton.
Billings Central 7, Laurel 3
|Laurel; 1 1 0 0 0 0 1—3;5;6
|Billings Central; 0 1 3 2 0 1 0—7;8;1
W: Peyton Whitehead. L: Ella Crookston.
Laurel—Hits: Josie Benson, Ella Crookston, Cora Styles, Shelbi Block, Mia Andersen. 2B: Josie Benson.
Billings Central—Hits: Winter Johnson 2, Krista Gauslow 2, Peyton Whitehead 2, Genevieve Hastings, Lydia Todd. 2B: Krista Gauslow, Peyton Whitehead, Genevieve Hastings. RBIs: Brynn Bohrer, Krista Gauslow, Peyton Whitehead, Genevieve Hastings, Lydia Todd.
Hardin 5, Lockwood 1
|Hardin; 1 3 0 1 0 0 0—5;10;0
|Lockwood; 0 0 0 0 0 1 0—1;4;0
W: A. Nedens.
Hardin—Hits: A. Uffelman 3, A. Nedens 3, C. Baker 2, K. Frasier, B. Nordquist. 2B: A. Nedens 2, K. Frasier, A. Uffelman, C. Baker. RBIs: K. Frasier 2, A. Nedens, M. Uffelman.
Lockwood— Statistics not reported.
Glasgow 12, Miles City 0
|Miles City; 0 0 0—0;2;0
|Glasgow; 1 10 1—12;9;0
Miles City— Statistics not reported.
Glasgow—Hits: Stevie Hartwell 2, Daley Aune 2, Carly Nelson 2, Zandora Longtree 2, Brielle Partridge. 2B: Stevie Hartwell 2, Daley Aune, Carly Nelson. 3B: Brielle Partridge. RBIs: Stevie Hartwell 3, Carly Nelson 2, Zandora Longtree 2, Daley Aune, Macy Martin, Tatum Nyquist, Aspen Stulc, Alexis Murdock.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.