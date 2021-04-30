Billings Senior 14, Bozeman Gallatin 0
|Bozeman Gallatin;000 000 0;—0;1;2
|Billings Senior;30(11) 000 0—14;11;0
Bozeman Gallatin—Hits: Gray . 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: .
Billings Senior—Hits: Dacee Zent 3, Hollis Baker 2, Kara Conway 2, Kennedy Venner 2, Paige Opp , Chloe Rogers . 2B: Dacee Zent , Hollis Baker , Kara Conway , Paige Opp ,. 3B: . HR: Hollis Baker ,. RBIs: Hollis Baker 4, Dacee Zent 4, Kennedy Venner 2, Kara Conway , Paige Opp , Chloe Rogers ,.
Columbia Falls 19, Anaconda 2
Libby 8, Butte Central 4
Libby 7, Stevensville 5
Polson 18, Lewistown 6
|Polson;438 120 0;—18;16;3
|Lewistown;001 230 0—6;4;5
W: . L: .
Polson—Hits: Josie Caye 4, Lexie Orien 4, Katelynne Druyvestei 2, SaVanna Carpentier 2, McKenna Hanson , Anna Vert , Kobbey Smith , Mossey Kaulley . 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Katelynne Druyvestei 4, Lexie Orien 4, Josie Caye 3, McKenna Hanson 2, SaVanna Carpentier 2, Anna Vert , Kobbey Smith ,.
Lewistown—Hits: Jessica Morgan , Anna Gremaux , Madeline Denton , Madison Affolder . 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Jessica Morgan ,.
Ronan 7, Corvallis 6
St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo 16, Troy 0
|Troy;00;—0;1;5
|St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo;115—16;13;3
W: Liev Smith.
St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo—Hits: Hayleigh Smith 3, Jerny Crawford 2, Liev Smith 2, Rheid Crawford 2, Izabel Evans , Lexy Asay , Payton Smith , Gabby Smith . 2B: Liev Smith , Hayleigh Smith , Lexy Asay ,. 3B: Jerny Crawford 2,. HR: Izabel Evans ,. RBIs: Izabel Evans 5, Hayleigh Smith 2, Cassidy Orr , Liev Smith , Lexy Asay ,.
