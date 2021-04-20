Billings West 6, Belgrade 5
|Belgrade;300 101 0;—5;8;6
|Billings West;010 020 3—6;12;1
W: Alison Eldridge. L: Arin Eaton.
Belgrade—Hits: Maddie Tomasse 2, Elizabeth Ybarra 2, Kenna Thomas , Arin Eaton , Skyler Oster , Taylor Thomas . 2B: . 3B: . HR: Skyler Oster , Taylor Thomas , Elizabeth Ybarra ,. RBIs: Skyler Oster 2, Maddie Tomasse , Taylor Thomas , Elizabeth Ybarra ,.
Billings West—Hits: Lauren Blaschak 2, Mckinsey Matthews 2, Emma Balsam 2, Marleigh Nieto 2, Morgan Stoppel , Avery Martin , Halle Spring , Alison Eldridge . 2B: Halle Spring ,. 3B: . HR: Lauren Blaschak 2, Mckinsey Matthews , Marleigh Nieto ,. RBIs: Lauren Blaschak 3, Mckinsey Matthews 2, Marleigh Nieto ,.
Florence-Carlton 19, Missoula Loyola 0
|Missoula Loyola;000 000 0;—0;3;4
|Florence-Carlton;4114 000 0—19;15;0
W: Kylie Kovatch. L: .
Missoula Loyola—Stats not reported.
Florence-Carlton—Hits: Kolbi Wood 4, Kasidy Yeoman 3, Jaidyn Larson 2, Kylie Kovatch 2, Mackenzie Little 2, Rylee Yeoman , Olivia Coulter . Kolbi Wood ,. RBIs: Kolbi Wood 6, Rylee Yeoman 3, Kylie Kovatch 2, Mackenzie Little 2, Kasidy Yeoman , Jaidyn Larson ,.
Florence-Carlton 19, Missoula Loyola 0
|Missoula Loyola;000 000 0;—0;3;4
|Florence-Carlton;4114 000 0—19;15;0
W: Kylie Kovatch. L: .
Missoula Loyola—Stats not reported.
Florence-Carlton—Hits: Kolbi Wood 4, Kasidy Yeoman 3, Jaidyn Larson 2, Kylie Kovatch 2, Mackenzie Little 2, Rylee Yeoman , Olivia Coulter . Kolbi Wood. RBIs: Kolbi Wood 6, Rylee Yeoman 3, Kylie Kovatch 2, Mackenzie Little 2, Kasidy Yeoman , Jaidyn Larson ,.
Great Falls 12, Great Falls CMR 7
|Great Falls;000 000 0;—12;;
|Great Falls CMR;000 000 0—7;;
Kalispell Glacier 8, Kalispell Flathead 7
|Kalispell Glacier;000 024 2;—8;;
|Kalispell Flathead;050 200 0—7;;
Libby 13, Columbia Falls 12
|Columbia Falls;000 000 0;—12;;
|Libby;000 000 0—13;;
Missoula Big Sky 12, Missoula Hellgate 1
|Missoula Big Sky;542 010 0;—12;10;
|Missoula Hellgate;001 000 0—1;3;2
Polson 15, Ronan 2
|Ronan;011 000 0;—2;4;
|Polson;202 371 0—15;14;
Ronan—Hits: Lou Rasia W. , Maceo Jackson , Kiera Shannon , Haylie Webster . 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Kiera Shannon , Haylie Webster ,.
Polson—Hits: Lexie Orien 3, Josie Caye 2, Kobbey Smith 2, McKenna Hanson 2, Mossey Kaulley 2, Anna Vert 2, Katelynne Druyvestei , SaVanna Carpentier . 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Lexie Orien 5, Kobbey Smith 3, McKenna Hanson 2, Mossey Kaulley 2, Katelynne Druyvestei , SaVanna Carpentier ,.
St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo 21, Thompson Falls 6
|St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo;719 400 0;—21;;
|Thompson Falls;102 300 0—6;;
Williston, ND 16, Sidney 5
|Sidney;000 000 0;—5;;
|Williston, ND;000 000 0—16;;
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.