Billings West 6, Belgrade 5

Belgrade;300 101 0;—5;8;6
Billings West;010 020 3—6;12;1

W: Alison Eldridge. L: Arin Eaton.

Belgrade—Hits: Maddie Tomasse 2, Elizabeth Ybarra 2, Kenna Thomas , Arin Eaton , Skyler Oster , Taylor Thomas . 2B: . 3B: . HR: Skyler Oster , Taylor Thomas , Elizabeth Ybarra ,. RBIs: Skyler Oster 2, Maddie Tomasse , Taylor Thomas , Elizabeth Ybarra ,.

Billings West—Hits: Lauren Blaschak 2, Mckinsey Matthews 2, Emma Balsam 2, Marleigh Nieto 2, Morgan Stoppel , Avery Martin , Halle Spring , Alison Eldridge . 2B: Halle Spring ,. 3B: . HR: Lauren Blaschak 2, Mckinsey Matthews , Marleigh Nieto ,. RBIs: Lauren Blaschak 3, Mckinsey Matthews 2, Marleigh Nieto ,.

Florence-Carlton 19, Missoula Loyola 0

Missoula Loyola;000 000 0;—0;3;4
Florence-Carlton;4114 000 0—19;15;0

W: Kylie Kovatch. L: .

Missoula Loyola—Stats not reported.

Florence-Carlton—Hits: Kolbi Wood 4, Kasidy Yeoman 3, Jaidyn Larson 2, Kylie Kovatch 2, Mackenzie Little 2, Rylee Yeoman , Olivia Coulter . Kolbi Wood ,. RBIs: Kolbi Wood 6, Rylee Yeoman 3, Kylie Kovatch 2, Mackenzie Little 2, Kasidy Yeoman , Jaidyn Larson ,.

Great Falls 12, Great Falls CMR 7

Great Falls;000 000 0;—12;;
Great Falls CMR;000 000 0—7;;

Kalispell Glacier 8, Kalispell Flathead 7

Kalispell Glacier;000 024 2;—8;;
Kalispell Flathead;050 200 0—7;;

Libby 13, Columbia Falls 12

Columbia Falls;000 000 0;—12;;
Libby;000 000 0—13;;

Missoula Big Sky 12, Missoula Hellgate 1

Missoula Big Sky;542 010 0;—12;10;
Missoula Hellgate;001 000 0—1;3;2

Polson 15, Ronan 2

Ronan;011 000 0;—2;4;
Polson;202 371 0—15;14;

Ronan—Hits: Lou Rasia W. , Maceo Jackson , Kiera Shannon , Haylie Webster . 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Kiera Shannon , Haylie Webster ,.

Polson—Hits: Lexie Orien 3, Josie Caye 2, Kobbey Smith 2, McKenna Hanson 2, Mossey Kaulley 2, Anna Vert 2, Katelynne Druyvestei , SaVanna Carpentier . 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Lexie Orien 5, Kobbey Smith 3, McKenna Hanson 2, Mossey Kaulley 2, Katelynne Druyvestei , SaVanna Carpentier ,.

St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo 21, Thompson Falls 6

St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo;719 400 0;—21;;
Thompson Falls;102 300 0—6;;


Williston, ND 16, Sidney 5

Sidney;000 000 0;—5;;
Williston, ND;000 000 0—16;;

