Billings Senior 5, Belgrade 3

Billings Senior; 1 1 0 0 0 3 0—5;8;2
Belgrade; 0 0 2 0 0 1 0—3;3;3

W: Kennedy Venner. L: Arin Eaton.

Billings Senior—Hits: Darby Mayo 2, Octavia Meyer 2, Viennah Meyer 2, Kennedy Venner, Isabelle Dillon. 2B: Octavia Meyer. HR: Viennah Meyer. RBIs: Octavia Meyer 2, Viennah Meyer, Isabelle Dillon.

Belgrade—Hits: Ella Seaman, Tycelee Bowler, Tayler Thomas. HR: Tayler Thomas. RBIs: Tayler Thomas 2, Tycelee Bowler.

