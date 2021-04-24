Billings Senior 10, Great Falls CMR 9
|Great Falls CMR;301 230 0;—9;15;1
|Billings Senior;000 154 0—10;12;3
Great Falls CMR—Hits: L Lindseth 4, S Faulk 3, M Hamma 2, T LaPierre 2, C Propios , K Blades , A Stalsberg , B Ginnaty . 2B: S Faulk ,. 3B: L Lindseth ,. HR: . RBIs: L Lindseth 3, C Propios , S Faulk , K Blades , T LaPierre ,.
Billings Senior—Hits: Hollis Baker 3, Dacee Zent 2, Payton Kale 2, Kara Conway 2, Riley Reinhardt , Kennedy Venner , Isabelle Dillon . 2B: Hollis Baker 2, Payton Kale ,. 3B: . HR: Dacee Zent ,. RBIs: Dacee Zent 3, Payton Kale 3, Hollis Baker , Darby Mayo ,.
Lewistown 13, Miles City 3
|Lewistown;020 155 0;—13;14;1
|Miles City;001 101 0—3;8;4
W: Jessica Morgan. L: A. Hagameister.
Lewistown—Hits: Jessica Morgan 3, Madison Affolder 2, Hailey Welsh 2, Shelby Sannar 2, Eliazar Southard 2, Chelsea Jensen , Anna Gremaux , Karolyne Southworth . 2B: Jessica Morgan 2, Shelby Sannar , Karolyne Southworth ,. 3B: . HR: Jessica Morgan , Hailey Welsh ,. RBIs: Jessica Morgan 3, Hailey Welsh 3, Shelby Sannar 3, Madison Affolder , Karolyne Southworth ,.
Miles City—Hits: B. Notbohm 2, H. Hould 2, R. Kuester , K. Merical , H. Hansen , C. Blankenship . 2B: . 3B: B. Notbohm ,. HR: . RBIs: H. Hould 2, R. Kuester ,.
Billings Skyview 14, Bozeman 3
|Bozeman;;—3;;
|Billings Skyview;—14;;
Billings Skyview 28, Bozeman Gallatin 2
|Bozeman Gallatin;000 000 0;—2;;
|Billings Skyview;000 000 0—28;;
Billings West 15, Bozeman 0
|Bozeman;000 000 0;—;;
|Billings West;000 000 0—15;;
Havre 11, Glendive 1
|Glendive;100 000;—1;;
|Havre;401 006—11;;
Belgrade 6, Great Falls 4
|Great Falls;000 000 0;—4;;
|Belgrade;000 000 0—6;;
