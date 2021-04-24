Billings Senior 10, Great Falls CMR 9

Great Falls CMR;301 230 0;—9;15;1
Billings Senior;000 154 0—10;12;3

Great Falls CMR—Hits: L Lindseth 4, S Faulk 3, M Hamma 2, T LaPierre 2, C Propios , K Blades , A Stalsberg , B Ginnaty . 2B: S Faulk ,. 3B: L Lindseth ,. HR: . RBIs: L Lindseth 3, C Propios , S Faulk , K Blades , T LaPierre ,.

Billings Senior—Hits: Hollis Baker 3, Dacee Zent 2, Payton Kale 2, Kara Conway 2, Riley Reinhardt , Kennedy Venner , Isabelle Dillon . 2B: Hollis Baker 2, Payton Kale ,. 3B: . HR: Dacee Zent ,. RBIs: Dacee Zent 3, Payton Kale 3, Hollis Baker , Darby Mayo ,.

Lewistown 13, Miles City 3

Lewistown;020 155 0;—13;14;1
Miles City;001 101 0—3;8;4

W: Jessica Morgan. L: A. Hagameister.

Lewistown—Hits: Jessica Morgan 3, Madison Affolder 2, Hailey Welsh 2, Shelby Sannar 2, Eliazar Southard 2, Chelsea Jensen , Anna Gremaux , Karolyne Southworth . 2B: Jessica Morgan 2, Shelby Sannar , Karolyne Southworth ,. 3B: . HR: Jessica Morgan , Hailey Welsh ,. RBIs: Jessica Morgan 3, Hailey Welsh 3, Shelby Sannar 3, Madison Affolder , Karolyne Southworth ,.

Miles City—Hits: B. Notbohm 2, H. Hould 2, R. Kuester , K. Merical , H. Hansen , C. Blankenship . 2B: . 3B: B. Notbohm ,. HR: . RBIs: H. Hould 2, R. Kuester ,.

Billings Skyview 14, Bozeman 3

Bozeman;;—3;;
Billings Skyview;—14;;


Billings Skyview 28, Bozeman Gallatin 2

Bozeman Gallatin;000 000 0;—2;;
Billings Skyview;000 000 0—28;;

 

Billings West 15, Bozeman 0

Bozeman;000 000 0;—;;
Billings West;000 000 0—15;;



Havre 11, Glendive 1

Glendive;100 000;—1;;
Havre;401 006—11;;


Belgrade 6, Great Falls 4

Great Falls;000 000 0;—4;;
Belgrade;000 000 0—6;;


Belgrade 6, Great Falls 4

Great Falls;000 000 0;—4;;
Belgrade;000 000 0—6;;

