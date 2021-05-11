Belgrade 12, Billings Skyview 1

W: Arin Eaton. L: Isabella Ereaux.

Belgrade—Hits: Taylor Thomas 3, Arin Eaton 2, Shaylis Osler 2, Brooklyn Ragland 2, Tycelee Bowler, Maddie Tomasetti, Elizabeth Ybarra, Kamie Gorrell. 2B: Taylor Thomas. 3B: . HR: Maddie Tomasetti, Brooklyn Ragland. RBIs: Arin Eaton 3, Shaylis Osler 3, Brooklyn Ragland 3, Maddie Tomasetti.

Billings Skyview—Hits: Katy Story 2, Isabella Ereaux. 2B: Katy Story. 3B: . HR: . RBIs: .

Billings Senior 8, Billings West 6

W: Kennedy Venner. L: Alison Eldridge.

Billings West—Hits: Marleigh Nieto, Chloe Nelson, Emma Balsam, Lauren Blaschak, Jillian Johnson. 2B: Chloe Nelson 2. 3B: . HR: Lauren Blaschak, Emma Balsam. RBIs: Emma Balsam 2, Marleigh Nieto, Lauren Blaschak.

Billings Senior—Hits: Kara Conway 3, Kennedy Venner, Dacee Zent, Hollis Baker, Alexis Waddingham, Darby Mayo, Viannca Martin. 2B: Kara Conway, Alexis Waddingham. 3B: . HR: Dacee Zent, Darby Mayo. RBIs: Kara Conway 2, Dacee Zent 2, Hollis Baker 2, Darby Mayo 2.

Lewistown 9, Billings Central 2

W: Jessica Morgan. L: Peyton Whitehead.

Billings Central—Hits: Ellie Koerber, Winter Johnson, Raigan Skillestad. 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Katie Brasher.

Lewistown—Hits: Chelsea Jensen 2, Eliazar Southard 2, Karolyne Southworth 2, Jessica Morgan, Madison Affolder, Hailey Welsh, Shelby Sannar, Madeline Denton. 2B: Eliazar Southard, Madison Affolder, Karolyne Southworth. 3B: Chelsea Jensen. HR: . RBIs: Eliazar Southard 2, Shelby Sannar 2, Jessica Morgan, Madison Affolder, Chelsea Jensen, Karolyne Southworth.

Bozeman 10, Bozeman Gallatin 5

Bozeman Gallatin—Not reported.

Bozeman—Hits: Josie Laufenberg 3, Tanli Croy 3, Allie Megargel 2. 2B: Allie Megargel , Tailyn Black , Tanli Croy . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Tanli Croy 4, Allie Megargel 2, Anna Toth , Avery Burkhart, Josie Laufenberg , Karly Stromberg.

Eureka 14, Libby 13

Helena Capital 6, Helena 3

Manhattan 13, Anaconda 0

Missoula Sentinel 12, Great Falls 1

Missoula Sentinel 8, Great Falls CMR 7

