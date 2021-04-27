Billings West 7, Billings Skyview 2

Billings West;003 020 2;—7;8;1
Billings Skyview;100 001 0—2;3;1

W: Piper Chartier. L: Alison Eldridge.

Billings West—Hits: Marleigh Nieto 2, Lauren Blaschak . 2B: . 3B: Marleigh Nieto ,. HR: . RBIs: Ashley Wik ,.

Billings Skyview—Hits: Natalie Beck 2, Tailer Senn 2, Hannah Hoffart 2, Grace Adams , Rachel Hirschi . 2B: . 3B: . HR: Hannah Hoffart ,. RBIs: Hannah Hoffart 4, Tailer Senn 2, Isabella Ereaux ,.

Lewistown 4, Hardin 1

Lewistown;002 020 0;—4;6;2
Hardin;100 000 0—1;2;1

W: Jessica Morgan. L: Aubrey Nedens.

Lewistown—Hits: Jessica Morgan 2, Madison Affolder 2, Shelby Sannar , Eliazar Southard . 2B: . 3B: Madison Affolder ,. HR: Jessica Morgan 2,. RBIs: Jessica Morgan 3,.

Hardin—Hits: Carmen Pallone , Carey Whiteman . 2B: Carey Whiteman ,. 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Macy Uffleman ,.

Huntley Project 8, Billings Central 6

Huntley Project;201 140 0;—8;8;6
Billings Central;105 000 0—6;;

W: Susott.

Huntley Project—Hits: Susott 3, White 2, Lane 2, Zimmer . 2B: Zimmer , White ,. 3B: . HR: Lane ,. RBIs: Susott 2, Lane 2, Zimmer , White ,.

Billings Central—Not reported.

Butte 20, Missoula Hellgate 3

Missoula Hellgate;201;—3;;
Butte;6311—20;;


Havre 13, Glasgow 3

Glasgow;110 01;—3;;
Havre;223 24—13;;


Kalispell Glacier 15, Columbia Falls 0

Kalispell Glacier;903 3;—15;;
Columbia Falls;000 0—0;;

Tags

Load comments