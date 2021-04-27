Billings West 7, Billings Skyview 2
|Billings West;003 020 2;—7;8;1
|Billings Skyview;100 001 0—2;3;1
W: Piper Chartier. L: Alison Eldridge.
Billings West—Hits: Marleigh Nieto 2, Lauren Blaschak . 2B: . 3B: Marleigh Nieto ,. HR: . RBIs: Ashley Wik ,.
Billings Skyview—Hits: Natalie Beck 2, Tailer Senn 2, Hannah Hoffart 2, Grace Adams , Rachel Hirschi . 2B: . 3B: . HR: Hannah Hoffart ,. RBIs: Hannah Hoffart 4, Tailer Senn 2, Isabella Ereaux ,.
Lewistown 4, Hardin 1
|Lewistown;002 020 0;—4;6;2
|Hardin;100 000 0—1;2;1
W: Jessica Morgan. L: Aubrey Nedens.
Lewistown—Hits: Jessica Morgan 2, Madison Affolder 2, Shelby Sannar , Eliazar Southard . 2B: . 3B: Madison Affolder ,. HR: Jessica Morgan 2,. RBIs: Jessica Morgan 3,.
Hardin—Hits: Carmen Pallone , Carey Whiteman . 2B: Carey Whiteman ,. 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Macy Uffleman ,.
Huntley Project 8, Billings Central 6
|Huntley Project;201 140 0;—8;8;6
|Billings Central;105 000 0—6;;
W: Susott.
Huntley Project—Hits: Susott 3, White 2, Lane 2, Zimmer . 2B: Zimmer , White ,. 3B: . HR: Lane ,. RBIs: Susott 2, Lane 2, Zimmer , White ,.
Billings Central—Not reported.
Butte 20, Missoula Hellgate 3
|Missoula Hellgate;201;—3;;
|Butte;6311—20;;
Havre 13, Glasgow 3
|Glasgow;110 01;—3;;
|Havre;223 24—13;;
Kalispell Glacier 15, Columbia Falls 0
|Kalispell Glacier;903 3;—15;;
|Columbia Falls;000 0—0;;
