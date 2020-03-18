MILES CITY — Catcher Ellie Milesnick of Belgrade has joined the Miles Community College softball team, the second player from the three-time defending Class A state champions to join the Pioneers.
Pitcher/shortstop Hazel Eaton committed earlier this week.
Milesnick is a four-year letter winner for Belgrade, which went undefeated this past spring.
"I picked MCC because of the close family environment," she said. "Family is something that I value above all and would love to be part of the softball program family. I want to benefit the new program in any was possible. I'm looking forward to leaving my legacy here in Belgrade and starting a new journey at MCC with my current teammate Hazel Eaton. I look forward to the beginning of something new and my experience away from home."
The spring was to be the first season in Class AA and final seasons as high school players for Milesnick and Eaton. Spring sports have been suspended indefinitely in Montana by the MHSA.
