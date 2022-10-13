MISSOULA — Missoula's most competitive high school softball program over the past few years has worn the purple and gold of Sentinel.
That may at least partially explain why Sentinel first-year athletic director Stephanie Thennis has fielded so many phone calls from individuals interested in taking over as head coach this spring.
Thennis confirmed Thursday that Dustin Delridge has stepped down as softball coach after five years at the helm. Sentinel made it all the way to the State AA title game in 2018 and qualified for state last spring.
"It's amazing how many people have contacted me," said Thennis, who came to Sentinel after eight years as an administrator at Helena High. "It's been a popular one. That's a good sign."
Thennis is hoping to make headway in hiring both a softball and head varsity track coach in the coming weeks. When it comes to making hires, she says "the sooner the better."
"Do I have an exact date? No," she offered. "When I feel like we've got a good solid pool, we'll close it. I don't want to wait too long. I'm hoping within a week or two weeks at the most."
