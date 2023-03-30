BILLINGS — Poor weather and field conditions have forced the cancellation or postponement of several high school events scheduled for this weekend.

Billings Public Schools announced that track meets scheduled for Friday involving the three Class AA schools were postponed. Mark Wahl, the director of activities and athletics for BPS, said he will start working to reschedule the West at Great Falls CMR, Helena at Billings Senior and Great Falls at Skyview dual track meets.

However, weekend softball games scheduled between the Billings and Missoula schools were canceled. In their place, West, Senior and Skyview will play nonconference games against one another on Saturday at Central Park: Senior challenges Skyview at 10 a.m.; West takes on Skyview at noon; and a Senior-West contest wrap ups the tripleheader at 2 p.m.

Lockwood postponed or canceled all its weekend events. The softball team’s game at Livingston on Saturday was postponed with a reschedule planned, while a Class B Invitational set for Saturday at Lockwood was canceled and will not be made up.

A dual track and field meet between Rocky Mountain College and Montana State Billings set for Saturday at Lockwood High School is still in the works, according to Lockwood activities director Mike Erickson.

Earlier this week, Thursday’s Billings Central at Lewistown softball game was postponed, while Laurel canceled its opening track meet, also scheduled for Thursday.

Saturday Billings Central is scheduled to host Hardin for a noon softball game at Ben Steele, and a double tennis dual among Senior, West, Great Falls and Great Falls CMR is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Pioneer Park. The West tennis team is also scheduled to travel to Butte for matches there.