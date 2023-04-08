HELENA — Kendall Klemp didn't have any expectation of hitting three home runs on Saturday in Helena's 10-6 win over Missoula Sentinel in the Western AA softball opener for both teams at Mihelish Field in Helena.

But Klemp said she chose to be confident and it proved to be a wise choice as she hit what is believed to be a school record three home runs as the Bengals improved to 5-0 on the year and 1-0 in the Western AA.

"The main thing was my mentality," Klemp said. "I chose to be confident and it was just see the ball, hit the ball."

Sometimes, it really is that simple and after watching teammate Ashley Koenig get the Bengals on the board with a three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning, Klemp belted her first homer of the game to extend Helena's lead to 5-0. Brooke Richardson, the very next batter, also went yard for the Bengals, doing so for the second straight game and after two innings, Helena was in front 7-0.

"We were very dialed in," Klemp said. "We really wanted to win today. We knew that we couldn't do it without playing together and we were all just very focused and we fed off each other's energy."

Klemp certainly played a part in that but Sentinel wasn't going to go down without a fight and scored four runs in the top of the third inning, plus two more in the top of the fourth.

The Bengals needed a stellar defensive play from Kylee Gardipee to hold the lead, which they did in the fourth, but not before allowing the Spartans get within one at 7-6.

With lts lead vanished, Helena needed a spark and Klemp — she was there to provide it. In the bottom half of the fourth, Klemp homered for the second time in the game with a runner on base and that pushed the Bengals lead to 9-6. Then, in her next at-bat in the bottom of the fifth, Klemp homered for a third time, which is believed to be a Helena High school record.

"I'm not sure what the school record is," Helena High head coach Ryan Schulte said. "But that may be it. Kendall is one of those players that I would go to battle with any day of the week. She's a great hitter. She's a great leader and she's great behind the dish. She just exudes confidence and that's what you expect from seniors."

Winning takes more than one though and despite running into some trouble, Faith Howard was able to notch another complete-game victory in the circle. She got plenty of help from her defense along the way, including Klemp, who made a diving stab in the seventh to rob Sentinel of an out.

Howard forced the Spartans into a long fly ball in their final at-bat, which wrapped up a fifth consecutive win to start the season for HHS. Klemp drove in five runs on her three home runs. Richardson also notched multiple hits in the win for Helena High, which will face Bozeman on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at home.