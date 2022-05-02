Chloe Schroeder

Chloe Schroeder signs with Williston State for softball.

SIDNEY — Sidney senior Chloe Schroeder has signed a softball letter of intent with Williston State, a two-year school.

Schroeder, a centerfielder and infielder, signed with the North Dakota school March 31. 

Schroeder also played volleyball for the Eagles.

