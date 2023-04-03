GREAT FALLS – A slow-starting high school softball season for the Great Falls schools isn’t getting any faster.

Both Great Falls High and CMR were snowed out of season openers in Kalispell last week, but The GFH Bison were able to get in a game against Butte High on Friday.

Both Electric City schools were slated to play in Helena on Tuesday, but those games have also been postponed by a forecast of bad weather.

A new schedule has both GFH and CMR playing twinbills Thursday in Helena against the Helena Bengals and Capital Bruins.

The first Eastern AA contests are still on for Saturday in Great Falls against defending state champions Billings Senior and Billings Skyview.