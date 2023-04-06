HELENA — It's been a spring unlike any other for Helena High softball head coach Ryan Schulte.

The long-time head coach, who is used to dealing with spring weather in Montana, said 2023 has been as bad as he's ever seen it. Despite spring sports starting officially on March 13th, Wednesday was the first time the Helena Bengals softball team had been outside to practice.

Helena last played a game on March 24 and like many teams across the state, the Bengals have had to deal with numerous cancellations.

On Thursday, though, the weather in the state capital was nearly perfect and the Bengals took advantage with a sweep of Great Falls teams, defeating CMR 8-1, as well as Great Falls High 6-3.

"It's never even been close to this," Schulte said of the weather. "It's been a whirlwind. The past couple of days have just been about trying to get everything ready — trying to get the field ready. I feel like I'm not even coaching. I feel like I'm a maintenance guy."

That feeling changed a little on Thursday as the Bengals finally hosted their home opener. With Faith Howard in the circle, Helena grabbed the lead and the Bengals hurler kept CMR scoreless into the sixth inning.

The stellar effort from Howard included a key strikeout in the fourth with the tying run on base for Rustlers. Then, in the bottom half of the inning, Brooke Richardson went yard, blasting a two-run home run to give Helena a 3-0 advantage.

"It felt amazing," Richardson said. "I haven't hit a home run in over two years so that broke that streak. I've just been in my head I think. It just felt great."

It also felt good just to be back on the diamond.

"It's been really frustrating," Richardson said. "Yesterday was our first day getting out on the field (in Helena), so it's just nice to have the sun shining and amazing coaches that are so dedicated to us being able to play."

Richardson wasn't done driving home runs. She brought home another in the bottom of the fifth on a single to right. That loaded the bases and the next batter, Kalley May cleared them with a three-run triple, taking a tight game and making it 8-0 in favor of Helena High.

"It was great for Brooke to get going in the heart of the order," Schulte said. "It was great for her and it was great for us. When you have the success that she did as a sophomore, hitting 10 home runs, you want to replicate that and maybe you press a little bit. But that was a free swing (the home run). She didn't press and it was one of the best swings I have seen from her in a while. Then, she was able to get another in play and that's just as important. Kalley ends up hitting the triple and that really got us going."

CMR was able to plate a run in the top of the sixth, yet in the seventh, Howard was able to strike out the final two batters to wrap up a complete-game victory.

"CMR is a good team," Schulte said. "It was nice to get that run early and then Faith was great in the circle. I'm not sure how many strikeouts she had, but she was very good. She had great velocity."

The total number of strikeouts for Howard was 15. She gave up just five hits and two walks in the complete-game victory. Richardson went 3-for-3 with three RBI to lead the way at the plate. May added two hits and three RBI. Kendall Klemp also notched two hits and scored three runs.

In the second game of the day against Great Falls High, Helena took control of the game in the bottom of the second inning.

After two runs scored on walks with the bases loaded, Ashley Koenig drove home two runs with a single. Then, Kendall Klemp drove home a run, before Richardson notched another RBI with a double, giving HHS a 6-0 advantage.

From there, starting pitcher Rylie Schlepp made it stick. The score stayed 6-0 until the top of the seventh inning when Mackenzie Noble and Dykota Lyons both drove home runs with doubles for the Bison. Great Falls scored three runs in the seventh but couldn't overcome the six-run deficit.

Schlepp allowed two hits in the seventh, but surrendered just four all game. She also walked three, yet struck out nine on her way to her second win of the season. Helena notched seven hits in the win. Koenig led the way with two hits and two RBI.

The Bengals (4-0) will take on Missoula Sentinel on Saturday in the Western AA opener.