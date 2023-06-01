Brooke Badovinac; Butte Central; Senior; All-State/1st Team All-Conference
Sophie Berning; Stevensville; Senior; All-State/1st Team All-Conference
Cierra Cole; Hamilton; Junior; All-State/1st Team All-Conference
Kinzy Creighton; Dillon; Sophomore; All-State/1st Team All-Conference
Carah Evans; Frenchtown; Junior; All-State/1st Team All-Conference
Alexis Godin; Frenchtown; Junior; All-State/1st Team All-Conference
Kaitlin McCartney; Corvallis; Senior; All-State/1st Team All-Conference
Olivia Campbell; Frenchtown; Senior; 1st Team All-Conference
Addison Flynn; Hamilton; Sophomore; 1st Team All-Conference
Belle Surginer; East Helena; Senior; 1st Team All-Conference
2nd Team All-Conference
Emily Brevig; Dillon; Junior; 2nd Team All-Conference
Emma Cashell; Corvallis; Junior; 2nd Team All-Conference
Tarin Croy; Frenchtown; Senior; 2nd Team All-Conference
Jadyn Greenwood; Corvallis; Junior; 2nd Team All-Conference
Mariah Johnson; Hamilton; Freshman; 2nd Team All-Conference
Jaidan Oyler; Stevensville; Freshman; 2nd Team All-Conference
Ella Pickett; East Helena; Senior; 2nd Team All-Conference
Parker Robinson; Frenchtown; Junior; 2nd Team All-Conference
Saige Williams; Frenchtown; Junior; 2nd Team All-Conference
Honorable Mention
Lauren Betz; East Helena; Freshman; Honorable Mention
Tyler Gibson; Dillon; Sophomore; Honorable Mention
Dakota Fortney; Frenchtown; Junior; Honorable Mention
Thea Jackson; Hamilton; Sophomore; Honorable Mention
Kathryn Lalicker; Butte Central; Junior; Honorable Mention
Lilly Newsom; Stevensville; Sophomore; Honorable Mention
Morgan Yeager; Stevensville; Sophomore; Honorable Mention