BUTTE — Winter weather in mid-April may be unwelcome, but it's not unexpected in Southwestern Montana.
So when it comes to spring sports, high school teams are used to changing course on short notice.
“The best way to figure out what’s happening in Montana, weather-wise, is just walk outside,” Butte High track and field coach Arie Grey said. “We've had multiple track meets where we've had all four seasons in the track meet.”
Track, tennis and softball of Butte, Butte Central, Dillon and elsewhere in the region was snowed-, froze- and washed-out this week. Games, matches and meets were canceled while some have hopes of a make-up date.
“It’s just part of track in Montana,” Maroons head track and field coach Dan McGree said. “You just have to be resilient. And these kids are tough, and they understand that we can only worry about things we can control.”
When the track is covered with ice and snow, it’s a no-brainer that outdoor practice is probably nixed for at least a day. But even when potential danger is no longer visible, there are still issues coaches must consider before plunging right back into the normal routine.
“Obviously, it boils down to safety,” Grey said. “Also you got to look at like wind and temperature. I think that that's something (to consider) with your explosive (runners), with your sprinting and with your hurling and jumpers.”
After all, not everyone is built like Montana distance runners.
“They'll compete in any type of weather outside,” Grey said with a laugh. “In a monsoon, in a tornado, in a hurricane, whatever it may be they'll go for a run outside.”
With competition delayed for another week, coaches and players spend their time training, often using non-traditional means or in non-traditional locations. Both McGree and Dillon head track and field coach Jeremy Anderson said they use a variety of indoor facilities to keep players engaged during weather best suited for cross-country skiing. A local YMCA, college facilities, the Maroon Athletic Center, middle school hallways and the film room are all viable options.
“We’re lucky enough to have lots of help in town with facilities,” McGree said. “We’re real positive and just ready to go as soon as we can.”
The Beavers were on their bus headed northwest to Hamilton on April 9 when they were notified of the meet's cancellation.
“It’s definitely not easy, especially from a competitor standpoint,” Anderson said. "They want to go out and lay it on the line each and every week.
“So getting them to continue to stay focused, and continue to work hard is the challenge that us as coaches are faced with.”
Anderson’s creative solution was to return home and hold an optional intersquad meet in Dillon. Turnout was surprisingly high for the Beavers’ exhibition meet, Anderson said. Athletes got a chance to compete and feel a sense of payoff for that week’s work.
“That was a positive success for us,” Anderson said. “Those types of little things definitely help keep the morale in check and kids focused.”
After the cancellation of Butte's meet, Dillon was able to get into Saturday's MCPS Invite, which starts at 9:30 a.m. in Missoula. Anderson said 20 Beavers will compete, salvaging another chance to earn state qualifications.
"The competition at the Missoula County meet is always at a premium," Anderson said. “This weekend is a perfect opportunity for a lot of those kids to go out and compete and get some of those qualifying marks that they’re wanting to get.”
Some coaches are concerned with diminishing returns and in some cases potential harm caused to athletes training in environments significantly different from that of their sport.
Butte High tennis coach Dorothy Joyce said her team tries to make the most of the situation but is facing challenges to practice and team morale.
“We do go inside to the gym and just kind of try to focus on conditioning, footwork and some volleys and those kinds of things,” Joyce said. “We also work on serves, but try to avoid hitting anything off the bounce. It's just so much different than the court.
“I hate it and (the players) hate it, too,” Joyce said. “It’s just because it's so artificial.”
Injury risk is also a concern as athletes move from dirt, grass and rubber to hardwood and carpeted hallways.
“Where I worry is changing surfaces,” Grey said. “That's where you run into some of your lower-leg issues is when you're changing services. You run in a gym, or in a hallway, that's kind of a hard surface. And then we’re running on the turf, which is another thing. And then you go to the track, which is a little bit harder (than the turf).
“So you try not to change surfaces because your body kind of gets acclimated to what you’re doing. But every once in a while you have to, and that’s just kind of how it is.”
What's the solution to successfully playing outdoor sports during the spring? One Butte Central coach applied Occam's Razor to find his answer: Don't.
“I wish so much that they would move softball to the fall,” Butte Central head softball coach Chunky Thatcher said. “Because then they're coming right out of summer ball and ready to play. And the way the weather's changed in Montana, the fall’s better than the spring here.
“But that's too easy of a decision. So you know, let's put them out there to freeze to death. And we wonder why numbers drop on kids out (for softball). Hell, adults don't want to sit in (this weather).”
Standard sports editor Matthew Kiewiet contributed to this story.
