HAMILTON — It'll be a quartet of No. 1 seeds in the undefeated semifinals at the State A softball tournament.
Billings Central, Columbia Falls, Frenchtown and Havre all won their undefeated quarterfinal games on Thursday during the opening day of the three-day tournament.
Columbia Falls rolled to a 14-0 win over Lewistown, while Billings Central also scored a shutout, 4-0 over Corvallis. They'll face off at 1 p.m. Friday with a trip to the undefeated final on the line.
"Our first goal was to get to state," Columbia Falls coach Dave Kehr said. "The second goal was to get the No. 1 seed. Then the third goal was to play on Saturday, see what we can do. However we get there, just play on Saturday, however it works out."
Billings Central coach Coleman Rockwell added: "They’re young like us. It’s going to be a battle. I think it’s going to be fun to watch them play. I’ve been telling these girls: There’s no easy games. You just got to go. Every game is a battle here, which you love."
Havre clinched a spot in the undefeated semifinals with a 6-0 win over Butte Central, while Frenchtown closed out the day with a 5-2 win over Laurel. The Blue Ponies and Broncs will play at 1 p.m. Friday for the second spot in the undefeated final.
"They’re the No. 1 seed from the Northeast for a reason," Frenchtown coach Eli Field said. "They’ve had a great season. They’re obviously a good team. They won their first game at the state tournament. They shut somebody out. It’s a challenge. That’s what I make of it. We built the first step today and have to remember this is the first step, not the state championship step."
Havre coach Tony Vigliotti added: "It’s the state tournament, go out and have fun, relax. Whatever happens, happens. I think our girls are good enough to compete with anybody, and they showed that today with how they played."
Lewistown was sent to the loser-out bracket and will play Polson at 9 a.m. Friday. Corvallis and Glendive will play in a loser-out game at 9 a.m. Friday.
Butte Central and Livingston will play in a loser-out game at 11 a.m. Friday. Laurel and Ronan go to the loser-out bracket and will play at 11 a.m. Friday.
In the first round Thursday, Lewistown rallied for a win over Livingston, Corvallis cruised to a win over Ronan, Butte Central upset Polson and Laurel roared back for a win over Glendive.
Frenchtown 5, Laurel 2
Frenchtown opened the state tournament by beating the only team to defeat the Broncs this season, scoring a 5-2 victory over Laurel.
They went up 3-0 in the fourth inning when Toni Beatty hit an RBI double, Abby Faulhaber followed with a run-scoring single and Faulhaber scored on a play at the plate when Olivia Campbell laid down an RBI bunt single. Sadie Smith's RBI bloop single and Juna Ashby's RBI bunt single in the fifth pushed the lead to 5-1.
Frenchtown finished with nine htis against Laurel senior pitcher Ella Crookston, who dominated the Broncs earlier in the year. Senior pitcher Sadie Smith held the Locomotives to five hits while striking out six. Taylor Feller's solo home run in the fifth cut Frenchtown's lead to 5-2.
"I feel really good," Frenchtown coach Eli Field said. "We executed, we played pretty good softball. Laurel’s had a long day, had to play an earlier game, you can see it, but that’s why you do the things during the regular season that you do, you earn that right.
"To the people who don’t know Sadie well, she struggled in the first inning. She had two walks, but she didn’t have the zip and the pop and everything, but she settled in. We changed our game plan, pitch call-wise, from what we did the first time we saw them. They adjusted, we adjusted back. Really good job of executing on her part.
"Big hits and the execution of the squeeze bunts that we’ve been trying to preach to them is a big deal because when you run through your league and basically 10-run everybody, you don’t need to do it very much. To get the opportunity and go 2 for 2, and one with two strikes nonetheless, that's huge."
Havre 6, Butte Central 0
Havre pitched the third consecutive shutout of the undefeated quarterfinal round, joining Billings Central and Columbia Falls in that feat.
Elle Verploegen held the Maroons to seven hits over seven innings. She struck out four and walked two. Sofee Thatcher had three of those hits: two singles and one double.
The Blue Ponies broke open the game with three runs in the third inning to go up 4-0. They managed seven hits, including three extra-base knocks, and three walks over seven innings against Thatcher. Molly Huse had a triple and two runs scored.
"The last month of the season, Elle has been throwing pretty well," Havre coach Tony Vigliotti said. "She hit her spots well, she changed speeds well. They hit some balls hard, but our defense also stepped up. In the last month, they’ve improved a ton.
"All-around, we got some timely hits when we needed to, we put the ball in play, which we wanted to do. We knew it would be a battle. Shutout kind of surprised me with the top of their order swinging the bats pretty good."
Billings Central 4, Corvallis 0
Billings Central got standout pitching and enough offense to scratch out a 4-0 win over Corvallis in the undefeated quarterfinals.
Rams senior pitcher Peyton Whitehead held the Blue Devils to four singles and one double over seven innings. She struck out eight batters and walked just two.
On the basepaths, Whitehead scored two runs, while Lydia Todd and Ally Kowalczyk each scored once. The Rams talied five singles, one double and three walks against pitchers Melanie Race and Gabby Krueger.
"They’re atypical from what we’ve seen," Billings Central coach Coleman Rockwell said. "They moved pitchers in and out and kept us off balance. I thought Peyton did a great a job pitching. She moves the ball well, changes speed, located changeups and we had confidence in her. I thought we had some critical defensive stops too.
"They’re a good team and those are the ones that you’d rather not start off with. They worked us and that could have went either way."
Columbia Falls 14, Lewistown 0
Columbia Falls scored seven runs in the third inning to turn a 4-0 lead into an 11-0 advantage on its way to a 14-0 victory in five innings during the undefeated quarterfinals.
Wildkats pitcher Maddie Moultray allowed just three baserunners, which came on two singles and one walk. She struck out eight batters and was perfect through three innings.
Columbia Falls totaled 14 hits, with three of the first four batters reaching on singles and scoring for a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Tayler Lingle had two singles, a double and three runs scored. Aspen Dawson had three singles and scored twice. Haden Peters had a single, a home run and scored twice.
"The girls played well," Columbia Falls coach Dave Kehr said. "They stuck with it and hit the ball pretty hard and pitched well. They (Lewistown) won the first game (Thursday) and kept hanging in, so I was kind of leery about that, so we came in and got on them pretty quick.
"It helps when you hit the ball well. Our pitchers stayed on top of them, got them off balance a bit. It went kind of how we were hoping it would go."
Laurel 9, Glendive 5
A pitching change and a key bunt turned things around for Laurel as it turned a 5-0 deficit into a 9-5 win over Glendive in a first-round game.
The Locomotives inserted senior pitcher Ella Crookston during the third inning after giving up five runs to the Red Devils earlier in the frame. She shut them out the rest of the way, striking out six of the final seven batters.
Josie Benson keyed the offensive awakening with a bunt single to lead off the bottom of the fourth. She scored three times as Laurel posted three runs in the fourth, four in the fifth and two in the sixth.
"I made a change pitching-wise to our senior, and the girls just made a couple of good defensive stops and that hypes them up and usually can translate into good hitting," Laurel coach Aleesa Olsen said. "Josie Benson was absolutely the MVP of that game for us. She laid down that bunt and beat out the throw, and that’s what we needed at that instance.
"We had a little bit more patience at the plate. We weren't swinging at pitches that were above our head. We were swinging at strikes instead of everything. We were a little more disciplined for sure."
Butte Central 4, Polson 3
Butte Central scored the upset of the first round with a 4-3 win over defending state champion Polson in eight innings. The Maroons had qualified for the state tournament on the final day of the regular season with an 8-11 record.
Brooke Badovinac delivered the winning hit, a one-out RBI double in the top of the eighth that drove in Sofee Thatcher, who had reached on an error. She finished 4 for 4 at the plate with a single, two doubles and a home run.
Sofee Thatcher scattered 13 hits and struck out nine batters while pitching all eight innings. Polson had tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh but stranded runners on second and third.
"I feel happy for the kids," Butte Central coach Chunky Thatcher said. "They didn’t give up on themselves. We ran into a lot of tough teams this year and people said we snuck in the back door, but we just had to fight through adversity. Sofee is getting stronger every time out. She competed and that’s all I could ask for. Brooke’s one of the best hitters in the state.
"I’m just really proud of their fight. They could have hung their heads a long time ago and gave up and they haven’t."
Corvallis 9, Ronan 3
Corvallis senior Macee Greenwood led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run, and the Blue Devils never trailed in a 9-3 win over Ronan in a first-round game.
Greenwood started the game in the circle and kept Ronan off the scoreboard as Corvallis tallied four runs in the second inning and raced out to an 8-0 lead through five innings. Blue Devils senior Gabby Krueger smacked two solo home runs and clubbed a double.
"Those are two girls that have to be respected at the plate because they can hurt you," Corvallis coach Steve Tintzman said. "I thought we pitched better, our ball-strike ratio was better. Defensively, we played better, ended up with only three errors, it’s not bad. It’s a ‘W,’ I guess. That’s the big thing.
"We played a little better today than we have in the last couple weeks. That’s encouraging. We’ll take that. It was our third game against Ronan, and we had beaten them twice, and beating somebody the third time is not easy. Any time you can pull that off, it sets the stage for the rest of day."
Lewistown 7, Livingston 6
Lewistown scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to turn a 6-3 deficit into a 7-6 win over Livingston in a first-round game.
Anna Vanek drove in the winning run when she reached on a two-out error as the first baseman failed to catch the ball while stretching toward home. It was just the third varsity at-bat this season for Vanek, a left-handed slap-hitter who had been inserted as a defensive replacement.
"It’s not too often that you have teams with nine freshmen and five sophomores show that much heart and resilience," Lewistown coach Mike Mangold said. "That’s what we’ve been preaching all year. We’re actually missing a starter (junior Anna Gremaux) that had to stay home because of a grandfather that wasn’t doing well and then the team woke up to some news that an eighth grader in our school district had passed away over the night.
"So, we had a lot of tears this morning and showed a lot of resilience that way also. When you’ve got so many freshmen and some older ones that have younger brothers, it was tough. But these girls just keep battling. We could’ve put our tails between our legs and run and hide, but these girls didn’t do that. They found a way to get it done."
