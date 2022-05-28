HAMILTON — Billings Central is one win away from its first state championship since 1995.
The Rams rallied for a 4-3 win over Frenchtown in the undefeated final Saturday morning to advance to the title game for the first time since 2003. They’ll have two chances to win one game to capture the championship because it’s a double-elimination tournament and they haven’t lost yet.
Frenchtown heads to the loser-takes-third game and will play Polson, which scored a 7-2 win over Columbia Falls in the loser-takes-fourth game Saturday morning. Whoever wins will have to beat Billings Central twice to win the championship because of the double-elimination format.
Billings Central 4, Frenchtown 3, undefeated final
Peyton Whitehead’s two-out RBI single and a fielding error as the ball bounced over the right fielder's glove allowed three runs to score and gave Billings Central its first lead over Frenchtown, 4-3, in the top of the seventh inning of the undefeated final.
The Rams had scored their first run in the prior at-bat when Gigi Hastings drew a bases-loaded walk. They had three singles and two walks in the seventh after having only five singles through the first six innings against pitcher Sadie Smith, who struck out six in seven innings.
Billings Central freshman Portia Bryant sealed the victory with a highlight reel diving catch in right field foul territory after Frenchtown put the tying run on first base. The Broncs had scored their runs on Toni Beatty’s two-run single in the first inning and Carah Evans’ RBI single in the fourth inning. Whitehead allowed seven hits, three walks and struck out seven in seven innings.
Polson 7, Columbia Falls 2, loser takes fourth
Polson avenged two regular-season losses to Columbia Falls to capture a state trophy for the third consecutive season and eighth times in 12 seasons. The Pirates did that by scoring a 7-2 win over the Wildkats in the loser-takes-fourth game for their fourth consecutive win in the loser-out bracket after dropping their first-round game Thursday.
Polson broke a 0-0 tie with five runs in the fifth inning and added a run in the sixth and seventh innings to go up 7-0. Katelyne Druyvestein struck out six Columbia Falls batters in seven innings.
Columbia Falls had beaten Polson twice in the regular season to win the Northwest A title for the first time in school history. The Wildkats were seeking their second-ever state trophy after taking third in 2013.
