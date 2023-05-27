Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BELGRADE — Columbia Falls earned its first state championship in program history with an 8-2 win over Billings Central on a rain-soaked Saturday.

The Wildkats finished 4-0 at the tournament, which moved from the Belgrade Softball Complex to Bozeman Gallatin for the title game because a severe thunderstorm flooded parts of the Belgrade fields.

Billings Central 13, Laurel 4, loser takes third

The Rams cruised into the State A title game for the second straight season.

Central scored one in the first inning, three in the second and four in the fourth to take an 8-0 lead.

Courtney Hofer and Krista Gauslow both recorded four hits for the Rams, while Brooke Thompson had three hits and three RBIs.

The Locomotives, who were a game away from reaching their first title game since winning it all in 2006, graduate three seniors from this year’s roster: Mia Anderson, Dalilah Hernandez and Tierra Langford.

Columbia Falls 6, Laurel 4, undefeated final

The Wildkats won a nail biter to reach the state title game for the first time in program history.

Laurel led 1-0 after one inning, 2-1 through three and 3-1 after four. Columbia Falls plated two in the top of the fifth, and Laurel scored in the bottom half to go up 4-3. The Wildkats scored two more in the sixth to take their first lead of the game, and they added one in the seventh. The Locomotives put two runners on with one out in the bottom half but hit into a double play to end it.

Columbia Falls junior Haden Peters went 3 for 3 with a home run, a double, walk and two RBIs, while sophomore teammate Taylor Lingle was 2 for 4 with a walk and junior Maddie Moultray was 1 for 5 with a double. Moultray pitched a complete game, striking out seven with three earned runs on nine hits and two walks.

Laurel eighth grader Emerson Gunther went 2 for 3 with a triple and a walk, and senior Mia Anderson went 2 for 4 with a double.

Billings Central 7, Havre 4, loser takes fourth

A four-run bottom of the fifth inning lifted the Rams to win and guaranteed they’d earn a state trophy.

The top-seeded Blue Ponies (20-6) led 3-2 after one inning. Central tied it up in the third, and Havre took a 4-3 lead in the top of the fifth.

Rams sophomore pitcher Gianna Haney went the distance and struck out 11, while Lydie Todd added three hits and fellow sophomore Madge Prill drove in three runs.

Havre sophomore Camille Keeley finished with two hits and two RBIs.

Havre 7, Lewistown 5, loser out

The Blue Ponies began their Saturday with a loser-out victory over the Golden Eagles (15-11).

Lewistown led 1-0 after one inning, then Havre scored four in the third and two in the fifth to go ahead 6-1. The Eagles plated one in the fifth and three in the sixth to pull within one, but the Ponies added another one in the seventh and pitched a scoreless bottom half.

Havre junior Elle Verploegen pitched all seven innings and struck out 12 batters. At the plate, she added two hits and two RBIs, as did senior teammate Molly Huse.

Billings Central 9, Polson 5, loser out

The Rams led 9-0 through five innings and staved off a late Polson rally to keep their season going.

Central’s Gianna Haney pitched six scoreless innings with 13 strikeouts, one hit and two walks. Her teammate Courtney Hofer went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs.

For the Pirates, who scored all five runs in the fifth inning, Carli Maley went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Second-seeded Polson finished its season with an 18-9 record. The loss guaranteed that a team other than Belgrade, Frenchtown and Polson would win the state title for the first time since 2008. Belgrade is now in Class AA, and Frenchtown was eliminated Friday.