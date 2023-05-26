Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BELGRADE — The Class A state softball tournament is usually dominated by blue bloods. So far, the 2023 edition has been about new blood.

Friday’s action set up an undefeated final between Columbia Falls and Laurel on Saturday scheduled for 10 a.m. Strong pitching and defense led Laurel to a 3-0 win over Havre in the undefeated semifinals. At the same time on the other end of the Belgrade Softball Complex, Columbia Falls was locked in a pitchers duel with Billings Central. The Wildkats prevailed 4-3 in exciting fashion.

Central is one of four consolation bracket teams that still has trophy hopes, and the Rams helped eliminate the defending champion. They opened their day with a 10-0 win over Frenchtown in a rematch of last year’s championship games. The defending champion Broncs rebounded with a rout, but their season ended Friday night with a 5-3 loss to Lewistown.

Columbia Falls 4, Billings Central 3

While Central played for last season’s State A title, Columbia Falls has never reached that stage. The Wildkats are one win away from making history.

The second-seeded Rams (17-2) and the top-seeded Wildkats (22-3) were scoreless for the first four innings. Central broke the tie with a run in the top of the fifth, but that lead didn’t last a half inning. Junior catcher Demye Rensel drilled a two-run opposite field home run in the bottom of the fifth to give Columbia Falls its first lead of the game.

“Just pure relief. You know (it’s gone) as soon as it goes off your bat. It’s a great feeling,” Rensel said, adding, “I knew that was not going to be the game winner, but I knew that was definitely going to help us.”

Central scored another run in the sixth to make it 2-2, and the Wildkats responded once again. A two-run single from Sophie Robbins made it 4-2 going into the final inning.

The Rams scored a run with two outs in the seventh and got the tying run on base. Columbia Falls junior Maddie Moultray ended the game with her eighth strikeout.

“That’s the funnest type of softball you can play,” Rensel said, adding, “Those are the games you play the sport for.”

Rensel is not surprised her team is one game away from reaching the championship stage for the first time, considering how well they’ve played so far this season.

“We’re jumping with joy at this moment,” she said. “We can’t wait until we play again.”

Laurel 3, Havre 0

The Locomotives have as many freshmen as seniors on their roster (three). Their starting shortstop, Emerson Gunther, finished eighth grade on Friday.

Youth has hardly held them back. In fact, Gunther and a freshman pitcher played starring roles in third-seeded Laurel’s shutout win over the Eastern A’s top seed.

Freshman right hander Adrienne Roth fired a complete game shutout against a team that had scored at least one run in every game this season and averaged 11.3 runs per game going into its matchup with Laurel.

“Adrienne kept the ball where we were calling,” said Laurel head coach Trent Crookston, adding, “Hitting her spots, keeping the ball off the barrel.”

The Locomotives (15-5) played what Crookston called one of the best defensive performances he’s ever seen from one of his teams, and he spotlighted Gunther’s effort.

“That whole game, they had three base runners. They hit two balls out of the infield,” Crookston said. “The infield just played lights out today.”

Laurel won its first state championship in 2006, and it has yet to play in a state title game since then. Considering their seed and youth, it would’ve been easy for the Locomotives to enter this tournament with low expectations. After Friday, those expectations are in a much higher place.

“That just made it feel that we can do this,” Roth said. “We kind of came into this as the underdogs, and I think we can come out and maybe place and do better than we thought.”

Lewistown 5, Frenchtown 3, loser out

The fifth-seeded Golden Eagles (15-10) scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to turn a near defeat into an upset win over the third-seeded Broncs (22-4).

Lewistown’s Eliazar Southard finished 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, Kiya Foran went 2 for 4 with a double and Karoylne Southworth struck out three while allowing one earned run in a complete game performance.

Frenchtown’s Olivia Campbell also went the distance and struck out eight with three earned runs.

This is the second time in 18 years under head coach Eli Field that the Broncs have left a state tournament without a trophy, according to Frank Gogola of the Missoulian/406mtsports.com. The other year was 2019, when they placed fourth.

Frenchtown 23, Corvallis 6, loser out

The Broncs turned a five-run deficit into a blowout in their first elimination game of the day.

Corvallis led 4-1 through one inning, 6-1 through two and 6-2 going into the fifth. Frenchtown scored 13 runs that inning and eight in the sixth.

The Broncs were led by Alexis Godin, who went 4 for 5 with five RBIs and a double away from the cycle. Dakota Fortney went 3 for 3 with two walks, and Parker Robinson was 3 for 5 with a double.

Ava Loran went 3 for 4 and Jadyn Greenwood was 2 for 4 for the Blue Devils, who finished with a 10-14 record.

Polson 18, Livingston 8, loser out (6 innings)

The Pirates plated seven runs in the fifth inning and four in the fifth to turn a close game into a rout.

Polson led 4-3 after one inning, 5-4 after two, 6-5 after three and 7-6 after four.

Polson’s Mckenna Hanson went 3 for 5 with two home runs. Her teammate Kailey Smith also was 3 for 5 and finished a triple shy of the cycle.

For the Rangers (14-12), Kaylee Roberts finished 2 for 3 with a triple and a walk.

The Pirates faced Libby in another loser-out game Friday night.

Libby 14, Hardin 10, loser out

The Loggers kept their season alive in a back-and-forth thriller.

Libby scored six runs in the top of the first inning. Hardin chipped away with one in the third and four in the fourth, then took an 8-6 lead in the fifth. Both teams scored twice in the sixth, giving the Bulldogs (12-9) a two-run lead with three outs to go. The Loggers scored six in the top of the seventh, and Paislee McDonald pitched a scoreless bottom half to close it out.

At the plate, McDonald went 3 for 3 with a walk and three RBIs, while Phoenix Vincent went 1 for 4 with a home run and Kinzee Boemhler was 2 for 5 with two RBIs for Libby.

Hardin’s Carmen Pallone went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Audrey Nedens was 1 for 3 with a double and two walks and Macy Uffelman was 1 for 5 with a triple and three RBIs.

Lewistown 13, Hamilton 5, loser out

A five-run first inning sparked the Golden Eagles in their first loser-out game of the day.

Lewistown led 8-2 after three innings, 9-3 after four and 11-5 after five.

The Eagles’ Emily Morris went 2 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs, Kiya Foran went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and a homer away from the cycle and Regan Comes was 2 for 4 with a double.

For the Broncs (17-10), Ciera Cole went 1 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs, Mariah Johnson went 2 for 3 with two doubles and Addison Flynn went 2 for 4 with a double.

Billings Central 10, Frenchtown 0 (5 innings)

The Rams got revenge for last year’s state title loss, scoring five runs in the second inning, one in the third and four in the fifth to run rule the Broncs.

Central’s Gianna Haney hurled a one-hitter and struck out 11 while adding two hits and a walk at the plate. Genevieve Hastings added three hits, and Courtney Hofer drove in four runs.

Havre 10, Libby 4

The Blue Ponies fell behind 2-0 in the second inning on Thursday and had to wait until Friday morning to play the rest of the game because of the weather delay. Libby briefly took a 3-0 lead, but Havre responded with eight straight runs from the third through fifth innings, fueling a trip to the undefeated semifinals.

Havre’s Avery Carlson went 2 for 5 with a homer and a double, Jersi Morse went 2 for 2 with a double and two walks and Hannah Gingery was 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

Libby’s Peyton Waggoner was 2 for 4 with a solo homer, and Phoenix Vincent went 2 for 4 with a double.

Laurel 15, Polson 6

The Locomotives reached the undefeated semifinals with a dominant win over the 2022 state third place finisher.

Stats for the game weren’t available.

Columbia Falls 16, Hamilton 3 (5 innings)

The Western A’s top seed rolled over the Broncs to reach the undefeated semifinals.

Stats for the game weren’t available.