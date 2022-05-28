HAMILTON — Toni Beatty was mobbed by her teammates at home plate in the sixth inning Saturday.
The celebration continued into the dugout. Player after player came up to the Frenchtown senior as the excitement pulsated at Hamilton High School’s softball complex.
Beatty had just put the Broncs up 5-4 in the State A second championship game against Billings Central. It was the type of hit Frenchtown had sorely needed while trying to pull off the comeback of all comebacks after losing the first game Saturday and having to win three in a row for the crown.
“It was a picture-perfect moment,” she said after the Broncs closed out their 7-4 win. “It felt surreal. It felt like it was just a dream.”
Beatty and Sadie Smith, best friends on and off the field, finally embraced one-on-one in the dugout. Tears of joy filled their eyes as they hugged.
Smith had been keeping Frenchtown in game after game, throwing 28 innings and four complete games on the final day of the three-day tournament. She threw pitch after pitch, exceeding 450 on the day, even as she lost the grip on her changeup and the inside of her arm got sore.
Smith has handled that workload a couple times before while playing travel ball. This time, she focused on staying hydrated with fluids and being mentally strong because she didn’t want to let down her team.
“We just played with our hearts,” she said. “We knew it was about us and we didn’t stop until the end.”
The Broncs’ nine seniors will have a little extra pep in their step when they walk across the stage at graduation Sunday. It was them who helped power the comeback from a 4-0 deficit in the sixth inning by abandoning the small-ball approach they used this weekend in favor of power hitting.
Freshman pitcher Gianna Haney had no-hit Frenchtown through five innings as the Rams went with her instead of senior Peyton Whitehead, who had pitched 14 innings earlier in the day. Coach Eli Field didn’t doubt his players’ abilities; he’s known them from the many years of not only coaching them in high school but also on the Frenchtown summer ball team.
Those seniors were in sixth grade the last time Frenchtown won a state title. Since then, the Broncs had placed second twice and third once. This team proved they were the ones to break through, living up to the words emblazoned on the shoulder sleeve of the shirt Field was wearing during the tournament.
“Heart. Grit. Determination. All the words that we’ve got on our sleeves of our shoulders,” he said. “Adaptability. Persistence. Resilience. Determination.
“We adopted those words after the last state title, and this is the first one we’ve won since we’ve really kind of gone to work on the mental game. I think it paid dividends today. They were mentally tough. I mean, we’re on fumes, there’s no question. They found a way and it’s there for those guys.”
The Broncs’ championship is their 12th overall across multiple classifications. They kept pace with Florence, which won its 12th state title on Saturday at the State B-C tournament.
The championship is their seventh under Field. They’ve now won 16 state trophies in his 17 seasons coaching, with an additional five second-place finishes and four third-place finishes.
Last year, the Broncs finished as the state runner-up to Polson, which they beat 5-4 in the loser-takes-third game Saturday after they lost 4-3 to Billings Central in the undefeated final and Polson beat earlier in the day. Smith and Frenchtown didn’t want to settle for second again.
“It feels like a dream come true basically,” she said. “After last year, it was like, ‘Ok, we need to come back and we need to be better than last year,’ and I think we did that.”
Frenchtown was the first team since 2011 to come through the loser-out bracket and force a second championship game, which they did with a 7-2 win over the Rams. The Broncs then became the first team since 2007 to force that game and then win it.
Billings Central was making its first trip to the championship game since 2003 and seeking its first title since 1995. The Rams were the only team coming into the tournament without a loss after they had won the Southeast A divisional.
Even as teary-eyed players hugged him after the game, coach Coleman Rockwell thought it was a successful season for having a roster of four seniors, three sophomores and 10 freshmen.
“From the beginning of the season, my prayer was that we would compete,” he said. “When we won divisionals, I told the girls, ‘He’s more than answered my prayer, we’ve over-exceeded that and whatever we get from this point on is gravy.’ I know it hurts these girls, they want first place, they want to beat these guys, I get it. We just fell a little short, but in the end, it’s quite an accomplishment.”
Polson won four straight loser-out games to finish third and earn its third consecutive state trophy under third-year coach Jami Hanson. It’s their eighth trophy in the past 12 seasons.
“They don’t quit,” Hanson said. “That’s their whole thing. You’re always going to have games where things don’t go your way and the ball doesn’t bounce your way, but they have a lot of heart. They played to their capabilities these last five games. Even though that last one we lost, they were right there.”
Frenchtown 7, Billings Central 2, first championship
Frenchtown broke a 1-1 tie with a three-run sixth inning and added three more runs in the seventh inning to secure a 7-2 win over Billings Central in the first championship game.
In the sixth, Parker Robinson scored on a fielding error, Abby Faulhaber scored on a bunt that wasn't fielded cleanly and Cassidy Bagnell followed with an RBI single. In the seventh, Faulhaber and Carah Evans had RBI singles sandwiched around Carlie Habeck's RBI sacrifice. Faulhaber had legged out an infield single to put Frenchtown up 1-0 in the first inning.
Billings Central got one run in the first on Winter Johnson's RBI single. The Rams cut the lead to 4-2 in the sixth as Johnson scored on an error.
Billings Central 4, Frenchtown 3, undefeated final
Peyton Whitehead’s two-out RBI single and a fielding error as the ball bounced over the right fielder's glove allowed three runs to score and gave Billings Central its first lead over Frenchtown, 4-3, in the top of the seventh inning of the undefeated final.
The Rams had scored their first run in the prior at-bat when Gigi Hastings drew a bases-loaded walk. They had three singles and two walks in the seventh after having only five singles through the first six innings against pitcher Sadie Smith, who struck out six in seven innings.
Billings Central freshman Portia Bryant sealed the victory with a highlight reel diving catch in right field foul territory after Frenchtown put the tying run on first base. The Broncs had scored their runs on Toni Beatty’s two-run single in the first inning and Carah Evans’ RBI single in the fourth inning. Whitehead allowed seven hits, three walks and struck out seven in seven innings.
Frenchtown 5, Polson 4, loser takes third
Frenchtown made a gutsy call when courtesy runner Saige Williams attempted a steal of third base with two outs and the score tied in the top of the seventh inning. The throw from the Polson catcher sailed past the third baseman, who was playing in after a bunt attempt on the previous pitch, and Williams raced home to give Frenchtown a 5-4 lead.
Polson had gone up 3-0 in the third when Nikki Kendall smacked a one-out RBI single and the Pirates added two more on a two-out fielding error. Frenchtown tied it 3-3 in the fourth as Toni Beatty drove in one run on an RBI sacrifice fly and Carah Evans stroked a single that rolled under the right fielder’s glove, allowing two runs to score.
Evans drove in Parker Robinson on a fielder's choice for a 4-3 lead in the sixth. Polson tied it 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth on Katelyne Druyvestein's two-out RBI single. The Pirates went down 1-2-3 in the seventh to end the game.
Sadie Smith held Polson to four runs, one earned, on eight hits and one walk while striking out five. Druyvestein allowed five runs, two earned, on nine hits while striking out five.
Polson 7, Columbia Falls 2, loser takes fourth
Polson avenged two regular-season losses to Columbia Falls to capture a state trophy for the third consecutive season and eighth times in 12 seasons. The Pirates did that by scoring a 7-2 win over the Wildkats in the loser-takes-fourth game for their fourth consecutive win in the loser-out bracket after dropping their first-round game Thursday.
Polson broke a 0-0 tie with five runs in the fifth inning and added a run in the sixth and seventh innings to go up 7-0. Katelyne Druyvestein struck out six Columbia Falls batters in seven innings.
Columbia Falls had beaten Polson twice in the regular season to win the Northwest A title for the first time in school history. The Wildkats were seeking their second-ever state trophy after taking third in 2013.
