HAMILTON — Frenchtown and Billings Central won’t be able to play to a stalemate this time around.
Someone will have to win when the Broncs and Rams square off in the undefeated final of the State A softball tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday. The teams had played to a 4-4 time earlier this month in a time-restricted game at the Laverne Combo Softball Invitational in Butte.
“It’s going to be fun,” Rams coach Coleman Rockwell said. “We know (coach) Eli (Field) and Frenchtown, they’re just flat competitive. We played them to a tie in Butte, so we know it’s going to be a battle for sure. Frenchtown is always solid, and Eli brings out the best in his kids.”
The rematch comes exactly two weeks after they played each other for the only time this season. The winner will move on to the championship game, where they'll have two opportunities to win one game to capture the state title in the double-elimination tournament.
Whoever loses will head to the loser-takes-third game immediately after at 11 a.m., and they’ll need to win that game to get back to the championship game. They would then have to win the first title contest at 1 p.m. and then would have to win a rematch at 3 p.m. because it’s double elimination.
“Our motto is do what we can do and control us,” Frenchtown senior Toni Beatty said. “This tournament is about us and what we can do and showing what we can do and not to worry about the other team. It doesn’t matter who the team is, every team has a pitcher that’s going to put it across the plate. It’s our job to hit the ball and makes plays when they’re there.”
The pitchers have been the stars of the state tournament so far. Rams senior Peyton Whitehead and Frenchtown senior Sadie Smith should make for an exciting matchup in the circle. Both bring pitches with movement, while Smith may have more movement on her pitches and Whitehead might have more speed along with that movement.
In 14 innings at state, Whitehead had held teams to one run, seven singles and one double. She’s struck out 12 batters compared to three walks. In the game against Frenchtown earlier this year, she allowed four runs, two earned, on nine hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.
“I think it’s been very helpful that we’ve got a chance to see a lot of these pitchers here before state,” Frenchtown senior Abby Faulhaber said. “Plus, how much we trust each other and how well we work together, I think that’s helped us a lot getting to where we are, and the amazing coaching. I’m just excited to see how we keep winning.”
At state, Smith has held teams to three runs, two earned, on nine singles and three extra-base hits. She’s struck out 10 and walked three. In the first game against the Rams, she gave up four runs, three earned, on eight hits and one walk while striking out four.
“They’ve got a good pitcher, Sadie, I did a camp with her at Carroll College a couple summers ago, so I know her,” Whitehead said. “They’re definitely a good hitting team. But the one time we played them they didn’t hit very well. Maybe it was just an off game. But we also had an off game.”
Polson and Columbia Falls are the only other teams still in contention at the tournament. They'll play in the loser-takes-fourth game at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Frenchtown 15, Havre 1
Frenchtown scored three runs in the top of the first and broke open the game with a nine-run fourth inning to tally a 15-1 win in five innings over Havre in the undefeated semifinals.
Broncs senior pitcher Sadie Smith limited the Blue Ponies to one run, which was unearned, on five hits. She struck out four and walked one.
“I’ll tell you what, Frenchtown’s tough,” Havre coach Tony Vigliotti said. “They hit the ball and play defense. Their pitcher is outstanding, hits her spots well, moves the ball around. She’s just pinpoint with hitting her spots, she changes speed well, moves it up and down. She’s everything you want in a pitcher and is able to bring that to the field and is very consistent.”
Frenchtown claimed an early lead by taking advantage of miscues. After Smith put the Broncs up 1-0 with an RBI triple, Saige Williams scored on a wild pitch and Juna Ashby scored on an error during the same sequence. Carah Evans scored on a wild pitch in the second.
Frenchtown made it 6-0 in the third when Parker Robinson scored on Olivia Campbell’s RBI sacrifice fly that barely made it out of the infield. Abby Faulhaber scored from second on an error during that play.
“We work on running the bases a lot in practice,” Faulhaber said. “We have amazing coaches that help us learn and be able to see open bases and where people are and aren’t. We want to take advantage of opportunities to score whenever we can.”
Havre pitcher Elle Verploegen was pulled after the third inning and replaced by Avery Carlson. The Broncs put up nine runs against her in the fourth inning. Senior Toni Beatty started the scoring with a 2-run single. Faulhaber, Carlie Habeck, Carah Evans and Alexis Godin all tallied an RBI single. Smith and Cassidy Bagnell each had an RBI fielder’s choice.
“We do a lot well and definitely have a really strong hitting lineup,” Beatty said. “There aren’t any weak spots, and I feel confident in every single player that goes up to bat. I know that everyone can put the ball in play and makes plays and do whatever needs to be done.”
Billings Central 7, Columbia Falls 1
Billings Central pitcher Peyton Whitehead silenced Columbia Falls’ potent bats in a 7-1 victory in the undefeated semifinals.
She held the Wildkats to one run on three hits and one walk in seven innings. She struck out four batters and felt her drop-curve was working the best out of her pitches.
“She had a lot of pop and really good spin as far as her curveball,” Billings Central catcher Ally Kowalczyk said. “It’s very fun to catch for her. She has a lot of emotion and a lot of heart for the game, and I love it because she gives me just as much heart for softball.”
The Rams staked a 3-0 lead in the first inning when Gigi Hastings scored on a wild pitch. Later in the at-bat, Kowalczyk blasted a two-run home run.
“I think scoring early helped a lot to keep our energy up,” she said. “I had a lot of help from my teammates and my coaches because I was super nervous, and they really helped me a lot. But personally, I like facing really fast pitchers. There’s something about that extra speed.”
Columbia Falls cut the lead to 3-1 in the fourth on Aletheia Fisher’s RBI groundout but then gave up four runs in the bottom of the inning. Krista Gauslow had an RBI single, Portia Bryant scored on an error, Allene Johnson drove in a run and Lydia Todd had an RBI sacrifice fly.
The Rams finished with seven runs, four earned, on six hits against starter Maddie Moultray in 3 1/3 innings. She struck out four and walked one.
“Feeling fantastic, very good, definitely better than yesterday,” Whitehead said. “We were a little nervous about this game, just the fact that they were also undefeated and we haven’t really had that much competition this year, so that was a really fun game.
“Having a good defense behind me is amazing. I haven’t this good of a defense behind me in forever.”
Columbia Falls 10, Butte Central 0, loser-out
Haden Peters hit a home run and combined with Maddie Moultray to throw a two-hitter in a 10-0 run-rule win in five innings over Butte Central during the third round of loser-out play. Peters, Sydney Mann and Haylee Lawrence drove in two runs apiece.
Polson 12, Havre 4, loser-out
Polson beat Havre 12-4 in the third round of loser-out action, outscoring its opponents 36-6 while winning three loser-out games Saturday.
Butte Central 3, Laurel 2, loser-out
Brooke badovinac hit a 3-run home run in the fourth inning as Butte Central rebounded from an early 1-0 deficit to score a 3-2 win over Laurel in the second round of loser-out action.
Polson 11, Corvallis 1, loser-out
McKenna Hanson drove in three runs and Nikki Kendall had two RBIs as Polson pounded out 11 runs on 11 hits to tally an 11-1 win over Corvallis in the second round of loser-out games.
Butte Central 10, Livingston 9, loser-out
Mia Keeley's RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning broke a 9-9 tie and proved to be the winning hit as Butte Central picked up a 10-9 win over Livingston in the first round of loser-out play.
Laurel 10, Ronan 0, loser-out
Ella Crookston struck out 10 batters as Laurel cruised to a 10-0 run-rule victory over Ronan in five innings during the first-round of loser-out play.
Corvallis 6, Glendive 4, loser-out
Macee Greenwood had a double and two runs scored and Jadyn Greenwood crossed home twice as Corvallis scored the final three runs of the game to turn a 4-3 deficit after the first inning into a 6-4 win over Glendive in a first-round loser-out game.
Polson 13, Lewistown 1, loser-out
Turquoise Pierre finished with six RBIs, including a grand slam in the six-run third inning as Polson rolled to a 13-1 win over Lewistown in a first-round loser-out game. McKenna Hanson scored four runs for the Pirates, while pitcher Katelyn Druyvestein struck out 10 Lewistown batters and allowed four hits, one of which was a solo home run by Shelby Sannar.
