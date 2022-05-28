HAMILTON — Frenchtown beat Billings Central 7-2 to force a second championship game in the State A softball tournament.
It's the first time since 2011 that a second title tilt is needed in the double-elimination tournament. Billings Central is one win away from its first state championship since 1995, while Frenchtown, last year's runner-up, needs one win for its first crown since 2016.
The Rams rallied for a 4-3 win over Frenchtown in the undefeated final Saturday morning to advance to the title game for the first time since 2003. Frenchtown battled back to the title game with a 5-4 win in the loser-takes-third game against defending State A champion Polson, which had scored a 7-2 win over Columbia Falls in the loser-takes-fourth game Saturday morning.
Polson finished with the third-place trophy by winning four consecutive loser-out games after dropping its first-round game Thursday. It's their third consecutive season with a trophy under third-year coach Jami Hanson.
Frenchtown 7, Billings Central 2, first championship
Frenchtown broke a 1-1 tie with a three-run sixth inning and added three more runs in the seventh inning to secure a 7-2 win over Billings Central in the first championship game.
In the sixth, Parker Robinson scored on a fielding error, Abby Faulhaber scored on a bunt that wasn't fielded cleanly and Cassidy Bagnell followed with an RBI single. In the seventh, Faulhaber and Carah Evans had RBI singles sandwiched around Carlie Habeck's RBI sacrifice. Faulhaber had legged out an infield single to put Frenchtown up 1-0 in the first inning.
Billings Central got one run in the first on Winter Johnson's RBI single. The Rams cut the lead to 4-2 in the sixth as Johnson scored on an error.
Billings Central 4, Frenchtown 3, undefeated final
Peyton Whitehead’s two-out RBI single and a fielding error as the ball bounced over the right fielder's glove allowed three runs to score and gave Billings Central its first lead over Frenchtown, 4-3, in the top of the seventh inning of the undefeated final.
The Rams had scored their first run in the prior at-bat when Gigi Hastings drew a bases-loaded walk. They had three singles and two walks in the seventh after having only five singles through the first six innings against pitcher Sadie Smith, who struck out six in seven innings.
Billings Central freshman Portia Bryant sealed the victory with a highlight reel diving catch in right field foul territory after Frenchtown put the tying run on first base. The Broncs had scored their runs on Toni Beatty’s two-run single in the first inning and Carah Evans’ RBI single in the fourth inning. Whitehead allowed seven hits, three walks and struck out seven in seven innings.
Frenchtown 5, Polson 4, loser takes third
Frenchtown made a gutsy call when courtesy runner Saige Williams attempted a steal of third base with two outs and the score tied in the top of the seventh inning. The throw from the Polson catcher sailed past the third baseman, who was playing in after a bunt attempt on the previous pitch, and Williams raced home to give Frenchtown a 5-4 lead.
Polson had gone up 3-0 in the third when Nikki Kendall smacked a one-out RBI single and the Pirates added two more on a two-out fielding error. Frenchtown tied it 3-3 in the fourth as Toni Beatty drove in one run on an RBI sacrifice fly and Carah Evans stroked a single that rolled under the right fielder’s glove, allowing two runs to score.
Evans drove in Parker Robinson on a fielder's choice for a 4-3 lead in the sixth. Polson tied it 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth on Katelyne Druyvestein's two-out RBI single. The Pirates went down 1-2-3 in the seventh to end the game.
Sadie Smith held Polson to four runs, one earned, on eight hits and one walk while striking out five. Druyvestein allowed five runs, two earned, on nine hits while striking out five.
Polson 7, Columbia Falls 2, loser takes fourth
Polson avenged two regular-season losses to Columbia Falls to capture a state trophy for the third consecutive season and eighth times in 12 seasons. The Pirates did that by scoring a 7-2 win over the Wildkats in the loser-takes-fourth game for their fourth consecutive win in the loser-out bracket after dropping their first-round game Thursday.
Polson broke a 0-0 tie with five runs in the fifth inning and added a run in the sixth and seventh innings to go up 7-0. Katelyne Druyvestein struck out six Columbia Falls batters in seven innings.
Columbia Falls had beaten Polson twice in the regular season to win the Northwest A title for the first time in school history. The Wildkats were seeking their second-ever state trophy after taking third in 2013.
