BUTTE — When Mckenna Hanson’s sixth inning three-run homer cleared the fence and temporarily broke the game open, there was a feeling of, “Is it really going to be this easy?”
In short, the answer was no, but the Polson Pirates did go on to defeat the Lewistown Golden Eagles 5-4 Friday at Stodden Park.
Trailing 5-0 with one out in the bottom of the sixth, Lewistown’s Maddison Affolder got to second base thanks to a throwing error to first base on a grounder to third. Eagles starting pitcher Jessica Morgan smacked a double in the left-centerfield gap to put runners on second and third. Both of those runners scored on another infield throwing error by Polson. The error was once again followed by a double, this time by Eliazar Southard, to put runners at second and third again.
Polson ace Katelyne Druyvestein struck out the next batter. Riley Anderson then bunted for a hit, scoring Chelsea Jensen from third. Polson coach Jami Hanson insisted that Anderson ran too far inside the baseline on her way to first, but the umpires said play on.
With runners on first and third and one out, Southard scored on a wonderfully executed double steal. Druyvestein fanned the next batter to end the frame.
After the Pirates went quietly in the top of the seventh, Druyvestein trotted back out to the circle with ice water in her veins.
“I knew I didn’t need to get riled up because we had some things going on with the (umpires) in the sixth inning,” she said. “And so I knew we had to come back calm and cool, just like we were in the beginning of the game.”
The left-handed junior struck out the first two batters on seven pitches. A pair of Golden Eagles managed to reach base with two outs, but Druyvestein sat down the final batter on strikes to end the game.
Druyvestein struck out 14, walked one and scattered five hits over seven innings with 125 pitches.
Morgan, her counterpart was also impressive. She struck out 10 over seven innings, gave up seven hits and walked one on 107 pitches.
Morgan’s one mistake, however, she paid for.
With two on and one out, Hanson stepped up to bat. The stiff breeze that was blowing straight in from right field had shifted. Now it was blowing right to left, looking at the field from behind home plate.
“I was super nervous. I wasn’t even thinking about what she was throwing me,” Hanson said. “I was just like, ‘I just want to hit it.’ And she threw one right down the middle and a little bit inside, and those are my favorite.”
The freshman launched one to deep right field, right down the foul line.
“I thought it was going foul,” she said. “It was definitely curving but I think the wind brought it back.”
Kobbey Smith went 2-for-3 with a run scored for Polson. Southard paced the Eagles offense, going 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Polson plays Laurel at 9 a.m. Saturday with a trip to the state championship on the line.
Laurel holds lead over Frenchtown, advances to undefeated semifinal
The Laurel Locomotives defeated the Frenchtown Broncs 5-2 Friday afternoon, which places Laurel in the undefeated semifinal and Frenchtown into the loser-out bracket.
Laurel will face Polson in the undefeated semifinal Saturday at 9 a.m. while Frenchtown will play the winner of Corvallis and Livingston Friday at 5 p.m..
"It was a great game, we didn't have a let-up like we did last time," Laurel coach Aleesa Olsen said. "We stuck together well and strung hits together. It was just a great win."
After recording a career-high 16 strikeouts on Thursday, Laurel’s Ellie Crookston looked to carry her momentum on the mound into Saturday. But Sadie Smith timed her up and hit a solo home run to take a 1-0 lead.
But Laurel responded quickly through a two-run home run by Mia Andersen that sent the outfielder tripping over the fence. Laurel led 2-1 after the first inning.
Both teams went scoreless in the second, then Laurel built on their lead by way of an RBI double. Laurel led 4-1 after three innings.
Toni Beatty batted in a run for Frenchtown in the fourth inning, but Laurel cancelled out that run with a run of their own. Crookston's pitching was enough to hold Frenchtown to two runs for the game.
"Ella comes to pitch every day, she works hard," Olsen said. "She's consistent and definitely the leader on our team. She does a great job."
A double-play kept Frenchtown off the scoreboard in the sixth inning and the score remained 5-2 for the remainder of the game.
Frenchtown blows out Livingston in consolation bracket
After Laurel knocked them out of the championship bracket, Frenchtown appeared to get their frustration out on Livingston, winning 11-1 by the run rule.
Frenchtown will play Lewistown Saturday at 9 p.m. in the consolation bracket while Livingston's season has ended.
With the first two batters reaching on wild pitches, Frenchtown found early momentum. The Broncs scored five runs in the first inning and Livingston was unable to respond.
The second inning looked much like the first, where Frenchtown reached base on two wild pitches and added three runs to their tally. Frenchtown led 8-0 through two innings. Frenchtown would add two more runs in the third inning, before Livingston scored in the fourth.
A run was batted in for Frenchtown to give the Broncs an 11-1 lead which initiated the run rule and ended the game.
Lewistown eliminates Columbia Falls to extend season
Lewiston defeated Colombia Falls 8-4 to advance to the next round of the consolation bracket, while Colombia Falls was eliminated from the tournament with the loss. Lewistown will face Frenchtown at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
The game began close as both teams scored two runs in the first inning. After a scoreless second inning, Lewistown's Jessica Morgan hit a two-run home run to give her team a 4-2 lead in the third inning.
Alyssa Blankenship was batted in for Columbia Falls to shrink Lewistown's lead to 4-3 in the fourth inning, but Lewistown responded with two additional runs in the fifth to make the comeback much more difficult.
After two more Lewistown runs were batted in in the sixth inning, Columbia Falls needed five seventh-inning runs to stay alive, but came up with just one.
Columbia Falls still alive after downing Billings Central
Izzy Johnson and Abbey Underdahl both homered, and three Columbia Falls pitchers combined to hold a potent Billings Central offense to two runs as the Wildkats eliminated the Rams, 9-2. Sydney Mann pitched the first four innings and allowed two runs. Haden Peters and Maddie Moultray combined for the final nine outs en route to the win. Winter Johnson went 2-for-3 with a double for Billings Central and Peyton Whitehead pitched another complete game, during which she struck out four and walked one.
Livingston hangs 22 on Corvallis to advance in consolation bracket
Skylar Higgs homered, Kaylee Roberts was 3-for-5 with three RBIs, Shannon Nelson went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and Livingston eliminated Corvallis after a 22-12 victory. Macee Greenwood homered for the Blue Devils and knocked home three runs. Emma Cashell went 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored and Jessica Saturday finished 4-for-4 with an RBI, and a run scored but it wasn't enough as the Blue Devils' season comes to an end
Columbia Falls takes care of Havre in 5 innings
Syd Mann went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, Haylee Lawrence and Alyssa Blankenship both homered and Columbia Falls ended Havre's season with a 14-4 victory. Alyssa Oliver went 2-for 2 with a double and a walk, and Ellie Collins added a pair of singles in the Blue Ponies' final game.
Billings Central run-rules Glendive to send Red Devils home
Raigan Skillestad went 4-for-4 while reaching base four times, Brynn Bohrer went 2-for-3 in addition to scoring three runs and Billings Central run-ruled Glendive 18-5. Jersi Jimison had a double and run scored for Glendive, which saw its season end with the loss.
Livingston rallies late, beats Butte Central in consolation game
After getting knocked out of the primary bracket by Lewistown on Friday, Livingston batted in five late runs to defeat Butte Central 9-4 Saturday morning in the loser-out bracket.
Butte Central's season has ended while Livingston has advanced to face Corvallis at 3 p.m.
"Butte Central always gives a good game until the end, this what like our last game against them," Livingston coach Julie Higgs said. "Our defense played well and we finally got caught up on the bats, I think that's what did it for us."
The game began with a scare in right field, where Butte Central’s Maggie Stimatz took a ball to the face, which paused play for about ten minutes. Stimatz walked off the field by her own power, though.
After a scoreless first inning, both teams scored three runs in the second. The most impressive run in the second came after a lengthy at bat for Butte Central’s Jaeden Berger. After multiple failed bunt attempts, she hit one into the outfield scoring a runner.
"We have to take it a game at a time, we have to narrow our focus," Higgs said.
Down 4-3 in the fifth inning, Butte Central had a runner on third with no outs. But the runner ran on a fly ball and forgot to tag, which resulted in a double-play. The next batter lined out and the score remained 4-3.
Livingston added to their lead in the top of the seventh where they found momentum swinging the bat. They added five runs to build a 9-3 lead and Butte Central was not able to respond.
