BUTTE — The Polson Pirate are the Class A state softball champions after defeating Frenchtown 9-3 Saturday afternoon at Stodden Park. The feat marks the first state championship for Polson in a decade.
Frenchtown was awarded second place in the tournament and Laurel, who nearly beat Polson earlier in the day, received third place.
“The excitement’s starting to brew, I asked the girls earlier, ‘can you start to taste it?’,” said Polson coach Jami Hanson. “These girls worked really hard, we put together a great season.”
Frenchtown pitcher Sadie Smith, who played a big part in getting the Broncs to the championship game, got the first hit of the game for the Broncs. She did not get much help in the first inning though, as the Broncs were held scoreless.
Shortstop Josie Caye got the Pirates on the board in the bottom of the first as she drove a homerun over the center field fence. Caye paced the Polson offense, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Turquoise Pierre knocked in a run, then a sacrifice fly brought home another for Polson in the second inning. Polson led 3-0 at the end of two.
Abby Faulhaber responded for Frenchtown in the third by batting in a run. But Pierre made noise again in the fourth, driving in a run to make the score 4-1.
“We got here last year and to have that taken away (due to the pandemic), this feels special,” Field said. “It was absolutely motivation, this is basically the same squad as last year. I’m very proud of them.”
Polson scored again in fifth, and Frenchtown scored in the sixth. When it was Polson’s turn to bat in the sixth, Mossy Kauley hit a solo home run.
The Pirates continued to pull away in the sixth, where Josie Caye hit an RBI double and also scored herself. A wild pitch also earned Polson another run and built the lead to 9-2.
“The girls have really come through after that nine o’clock game,” Field said. “We had to be up at 6:15 and we had to get up. They don’t have the tendency to get up early, but they did what they needed to do.”
With two outs, Frenchtown showed their best effort to comeback, scoring one run in the final inning. But it was not enough to knock off Polson.
Frenchtown shocks Laurel, heads to championship game
Frenchtown brought the bats in their Saturday afternoon game against Laurel, where they won 10-6 and took advantage of a tired Ella Crookston to advance to the championship game.
Polson and Frenchtown will play in the championship game and will play again if Frenchtown wins.
Frenchtown jumped to a 2-1 lead after the first inning, then stretched their lead to 6-1 after two innings. But Laurel rallied with two outs, scoring two runs to shrink the Frenchtown lead to 6-3 in the top of the third.
"I'm pretty proud of where we're at right now. You do this and see these kids with grit and heart and determination and it makes you think 'how do they do that?'," said Frenchtown coach Eli Field. "You admire what they do and as a coach you think you had a hand in it, but then you see that kind of effort and you don't know."
Laurel started the fourth inning strong, with two base hits to lead things off. Two batters later, Taylor Feller hit a three-run home run to tie the game at 6.
After Frenchtown batted in a run in the fifth, the sixth inning looked promising for the Broncs with runners on the corners. Pitcher Sadie Smith batted in a run by an RBI double, then got batted in herself.
Juna Ashby also batter in a run, which led Laurel coach Olsen to make a mound visit. Despite Crookston looking tired, she remained in the game. Frenchtown led 10-6 after six innings and held that lead the rest of the way.
Polson wins in extra innings to advance to championship
It took extra innings and more than 100 pitches from Katelyne Druyvstein for Polson to defeat Laurel 1-0 Saturday morning. Polson has advanced to the championship game to face either Laurel or Frenchtown.
“Our motto is that we’ll bend but we won’t break, and that’s what the girls showed today,” said Polson coach Jami Hanson.
The first pitch was thrown at 9 a.m. and pitching remained the story for the first four innings. Laurel’s Ella Crookston and Druyvstein were hard to get a hit on throughout the game.
With runners on second and third, Druyvstein kept her composure to get the final out by strikeout in the second inning. The game remained scoreless through the third inning.
Polson’s Mossy Kauley was struck out in the third inning, but not until she hit at least five foul balls. Whether by design or accident, the long at-bats may have worn on Crookston, who has pitched every game so far for Laurel.
After getting two strikeouts, Druyvstein had quick reactions on a ball hit between the mound and first base. She ended the fourth inning with the play, with a 0-0 score through four innings.
“I can’t say enough about Katelyne,” Hanson said. “She keeps coming at you and showed it in that game. It’ll be another battle again. That's what the state tournament is all about.”
With little working offensively, Polson’s Anna Vert bunted for a hit in the fifth inning. She reached second on a wild throw and then reached third on a wild pitch. But Crookston struck out the next two batters to escape the inning without allowing a run.
It was Anna Vert that made noise again in the sixth. She got a base hit, then her courtesy runner took second on a wild pitch.
Crookston struck out the next batter and then forced a fly out, which kept the game locked at zero going into the bottom of the sixth.
“Even when someone struck out or something, they picked each other up in the dugout,” Hanson said. “It’s a great group of girls led by a great group of seniors.”
With a runner on third base, Laurel had a chance to end the game in regulation. But solid pitching by Druyvstein forced a strikeout after at least six foul balls.
After a scoreless eight inning, Mossy Kauley batted in the first run of the game in the ninth to give Polson a 1-0 lead and enough to secure the victory.
Both Crookston and Druyvstein are expected to pitch again today, despite pitching over 100 pitches Saturday morning.
Laurel will square off with Frenchtown with a state title berth against Polson on the line. The losing team will receive a third-place trophy.
Frenchtown stays alive by shutting out Lewistown
Sadie Smith, as she tends to be, was efficient while shutting out the Lewistown Golden Eagles on Saturday at Stodden Park. The junior needed just 74 pitches to navigate a complete-game shutout. She struck out three, walked one and scattered four hits. Smith did not allow an extra-base hit.
Jessica Morgan was also solid in the circle for Lewistown, which saw its season end with the loss. Morgan went all seven innings, struck out seven and walked two. Of the seven runs scored by the Broncs, only three were charged to Morgan.
Cassidy Bagnell reached base in all four at-bats, managing a pair of hits and two walks. She also scored two runs.
Karolyne Southworth went 2-for-3 for Lewistown.
This story will be updated
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.