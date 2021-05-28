KALISPELL — There's something about Belgrade softball teams and state tournaments.
Following wins on Saturday over Great Falls High by a score of 11-4 and then over Billings Senior, 7-5 in the undefeated semifinal, the Panthers, who are playing in their first-ever Class AA state tournament, have advanced to the state championship game.
"I think a lot of people doubted us," Belgrade senior Maddie Tomasetti said. "I think they thought, 'Oh Belgrade just came from single A. They aren't going to be competition' and it feels really good to prove them wrong."
In the first game of the day, Belgrade defeated the defending AA state champions in Great Falls High, setting the stage for an Eastern AA showdown against Billings Senior in the undefeated semifinal.
Facing Broncs ace Kenndy Venner, Belgrade's lineup wasn't intimidated. Elizabeth Ybarra opened the scoring as she reached base on a double and eventually scored on an error. Later in the inning, Tomasetti came up with two on and cleared the bases with a double that made it 3-0 in favor of the Panthers.
Starting pitcher Tayler Thomas helped herself with an RBI, which helped Belgrade go up 5-0 after the top of the third. Eventually, the lead was pushed to seven and stayed that way until the bottom of the seventh.
After scoring three runs to chip away, the Broncs' Vianca Martin doubled in two more and suddenly, it was 7-5, with the game-tying run at the plate.
Thomas, who started the game, despite dealing with migraines prior to it, gave way to Arin Eaton, only to come back on the mound and finish off the win by getting a pop up for the third out.
"I'm really excited right now, my heart is racing," Thomas said. "The last inning was incredibly nerve-racking. They started hitting off me but it felt really good getting that last out. Once it popped up, I felt so comfortable because I knew my teammates would make the play."
Thomas got the win, which was her second straight win in the circle against Senior, as she also started and won against the Broncs at divisionals.
"That's AA softball," Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts said of Senior's rally. "No lead is safe, especially in the state tournament."
In the end, Belgrade hung on and Roberts put the win into perspective.
"It means a lot for our program and for our town," he said. "We had all that mill levy stuff. Our JV softball program could have been cut had we not passed that levy. We are showing Belgrade that we are here, we are in it and we are striving to win."
The wins over Great Falls and Senior extended the Panthers' state tournament win streak to 15, which extends back to the start of the 2017 Class A state tournament.
Belgrade will face either Senior or Missoula Sentinel Saturday at 11:00 a.m. But since the Panthers are undefeated, whichever team reaches the title game will need to win twice to deny Belgrade its first AA title.
Sentinel stays alive
While Belgrade was the last team left standing in the winner's bracket Friday, Missoula Sentinel survived three elimination games and a rallied from three down in the seventh against Billings West to keep their state title hopes alive.
Sentinel opened the day with an 8-0 win over Helena Capital, which knocked the Bruins out of the tournament. The Spartans then met Kalispell Glacier, which ended Helena High's season after a 14-1 win.
West lost to Senior earlier in the day, meaning the Golden Bears had to beat Sentinel to stay alive. The Bears built a 6-3 lead and held it in the last inning, but after the Spartans cut it to 6-5, Keena Kay crushed a two-run home run, giving Sentinel the 7-6 lead.
The Spartans held on in the bottom half of the inning to complete the comeback. Sentinel then defeated fellow Western AA rival Glacier, 6-0 to advance to Saturday's game, in which the winners plays for the state title and the loser takes third. First pitch is set for 9 a.m.
Belgrade 11, Great Falls High 4
Even after moving up from Class A to Class AA and taking part in the AA state tournament for the first time this year, the Panthers haven't missed a beat and defeated Great Falls High 11-4 Friday to advance to the undefeated semifinals at the Kidsports Complex in Kalispell.
"It feels awesome," Arin Eaton said. "We have been working really hard in practice for this moment and to see it come together, it's just awesome."
Eaton certainly did her part on the mound for Belgrade, as she, and the defense behind her, helped limit the Bison, who belted nine home runs in the first round, to just four runs.
Early on, Great Falls hung around and Belgrade, after stranding numerous runners in the early innings, finally broke out for six runs in the top of the fourth.
Maddie Tomasetti notched an RBI single and that was followed shortly by a three-run home run by Tayler Thomas. The homer gave Belgrade a 6-1 advantage and the Panthers didn't look back.
"This is really big for us and I think Arin really hit it on the head," Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts said. "These girls have worked so hard. They have been really focused and they want it. It's been really cool to see that come together."
Belgrade is guaranteed at least a top-three finish and can clinch a berth in the AA state championship game with a win at 4 p.m. against Billings Senior.
Billings Senior 5, Billings West 2
In a battle of Billings' schools, Senior and West, the two crosstown rivals, played a tight game, but in the end, Kennedy Venner's effort on the mound and some clutch hitting by the Broncs proved to be the difference in a 5-2 win.
Venner notched her second consecutive complete-game victory for the Broncs and she had 10 strikeouts in the process.
"Honestly, we are just trying to take it one game at a time," Senior head coach Lisa Shulund said. "We knew Glacier was going to be tough and we knew West would be tough. We're just taking it one at a time."
Of course, having the state leader in strikeouts doesn't hurt matters and through two games, with 17 total, Venner has lived up to the billing and has allowed just seven runs total in two games.
"Kennedy has just been Kennedy," Shulund said. "She just does a great job. She's usually on, but even when she's not, she does a great job of trusting her team. The girls back her up and it was a good team win."
The win didn't come easy though. Third-inning RBI by Kara Conway and Dacee Zent gave Senior a 3-0 lead, but two runs by West in the bottom of the fifth, cut the deficit to 3-2.
That's when Hollis Baker stepped to the plate.
With the wind blowing in the top of the sixth, Baker connected on a ball and after hanging in the air, it just cleared the fence, pushing the lead back to 5-2 and giving Venner all the cushion she would need.
"Every pitch I was thinking, 'I'm gonna go yard,'" she said. "I just wanted to do it for (Kennedy), she's been working hard for us and I just wanted to put the ball in play and get on base for her. "
Baker did more than get on base, but even as she went to run the bases, she wasn't sure it was going out.
"I was a little scared it was going to get robbed," she said.
Baker didn't get robbed and now, the Broncs are guaranteed at least a third-place trophy, although their sights are set on more.
"It's all coming together for us," Baker said. "We are really working well together, so we just have to keep working and keep being confident."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.