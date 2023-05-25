Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HELENA — Teams overcame a morning rain shower and kicked off Day 1 of the 2023 Class AA state softball tournament at Batch Fields on Thursday.

It was a tough day to be a No. 4 seed:

Great Falls CMR 9, Helena Capital 4

The Bruins’ loss ensured both No. 4 seeds would not advance in the winner’s bracket on Thursday.

Brie Ginnaty homered and tossed a complete game for the Rustlers, allowing just a run on eight hits until Capital hung a three-spot down 9-1 in the seventh.

Jenna Etcheberry and Georgia Hatzenbeller added solo blasts and Brooke Powers enjoyed a three-RBI game.

It was Powers’ two-run double in the sixth that broke the contest open.

Jaclyn Kleinsasser contributed two hits and scored twice in the victory.

Capital rapped out 12 hits on Thursday, including four in the seventh, but tallied just a fifth-inning run (Belle Glowacki double) until a too little, too late rally in the final frame.

Glowacki finished the game 3-for-4 while Taylor Sayers and Anna Cockhill each collected two hits in the loss.

CMR advances to play the East’s No. 1 seed in Billings West at 5 p.m.

Capital drops into the consolation bracket and will play the loser of Kalispell Glacier-Missoula Big Sky on Friday at 9 a.m.

Great Falls High 12, Kalispell Flathead 2

Ashlyn Jones extended the Bisons’ advantage to 8-2 with a two-run home run in the fourth inning.

Madison Davis supplied a run-scoring in the sixth, and one batter later, Great Falls achieved the run-rule when a Kalispell pitch skipped to the backstop.

Jones added a double in a three-run third inning for the Bison. Flathead’s Macey Mcilhargey cut that deficit to a pair with a solo home run in the second, but Alex Bloomgren’s two-run long ball in the home half extended it back to 5-1.

Mackenzie Brandt homered for the Bravettes in the third, but they could never overcome Great Falls’ quick start.

The Bison advance in the winner’s bracket to play Helena High (2W) at 5 p.m.

Flathead plays the loser of Billings Senior-Missoula Sentinel on Friday at 9 a.m.

Missoula Big Sky 15, Belgrade 5

Delaney Laird smoked a three-run home run and Brooke Schaffer, Sadie McGuinn and Jordan Whitmire supplied run-scoring singles in the Eagles’ 10-run first inning.

Big Sky went up 7-0 before Belgrade recorded the game’s first out as a steady rain made gripping the softball difficult.

Belgrade’s Tayler Thomas answered with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first and kept the deficit at eight runs with a solo blast in the third inning.

Big Sky freshman Briella Wilson wiggled out of a bases loaded jam in the third in an 11-3 contest.

Senior Breanna Hewitt drove in a pair for Big Sky with a single in the sixth, and with three outs in the home half, the Eagles achieved the six-inning run-rule victory.

Big Sky advances in the winner’s bracket to Kalispell Glacier (1W) at 3 p.m.

Belgrade plays again on Friday in the consolation bracket.

Missoula Sentinel 10, Bozeman 5

Bozeman’s Lulia Paea mashed a grand slam in the third to anchor her five-RBI game, but the Hawks couldn’t overcome Sentinel’s five-run first inning.

Sentinel’s Kennedy Dypwick doubled and scored in the first as part of her two-hit day.

Emma Ries drove in a pair in the second inning, pushing the Spartans’ advantage to 7-0, and collected two hits in the victory.

Rylee Crane tossed three innings of one-run ball in relief of Charlee Hoover. She scattered two hits and struck out three.

Sentinel advances in the winner’s bracket to play Billings Senior (2E) at 3 p.m.