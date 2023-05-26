Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HELENA — Faith Howard flirted with a no-hitter and Helena High’s softball team is flirting with history.

Howard no-hit Billings West through 6.2 innings in Friday afternoon’s undefeated semifinal game at the 2023 Class AA State Softball Tournament.

The sophomore was one pitch away from securing the achievement, but West’s Lileigh Nieto blasted an 0-2 offering over the center field fence.

Howard bounced back following a two-out walk to strike out Megan Brownson – her 13th punch out of the contest – and nail down the Bengals’ 2-1 victory.

The win, and Kalispell Glacier’s 9-5 victory over Missoula Sentinel on Friday, means the Bengals and Wolfpack play each other at 7 p.m. for a spot in the state title game.

It also locks the Bengals into at least a third-place trophy, just the second time in program history that they’ve earned hardware (2017, third place).

The emotion, the adrenaline, was palpable in head coach Ryan Schulte’s voice post game.

“It’s a lot of fun for the moment,” Schulte said. “We gotta refocus ourselves – I told [the players] that they’ve got 15 minutes to enjoy it…

“It means a lot, it means a lot for our program. Credit to our seniors, credit to our team – their grit.”

“Now we gotta go get one more.”

Makenna Campbell collected three hits and an RBI in the victory. It was her single in the fourth inning that got Helena High on the board.

Ashley Koenig added a run-scoring single in the fifth and Kendall Klemp went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles.

Howard worked ahead to 17 of the 24 batters she faced on Thursday and fired 71 percent of her 93 pitches for strikes.

The first six outs she recorded, and nine of the first 12, were via strikeouts.

“She was really good,” Schulte said. “She continues to be her absolute best. When she’s in that spot, she’s really good…

“I think everybody saw her at her best today.”

Kalispell Glacier 9, Missoula Sentinel 5

The Western AA has a monopoly on the undefeated side of the bracket.

It’ll be the rubber match between the Bengals and Wolfpack for a title game berth.

“I think it’s really telling – I think everybody’s been working really hard,” Glacier head coach Abby Snipes said. “We’ve been playing each other in really tight games all season and it’s a testament to some really hard work across the state.”

Glacier is searching for its first state championship since 2015 and first state title game appearance since 2016.

The Wolfpack advanced in the winner’s bracket on the back of two-hit days from Ella Farrell and Zoey Allen, but also nine total walks.

Free passes are how Glacier tallied its first and second runs on Friday. Avery Anderson and Kenadie Goudette – who each walked in the second inning – scored on Cazz Rankosky’s two-out, bases-clearing triple in a six-run second.

“We always try to have a lot of discipline, that was our message going into the game and making sure that we work really hard for every pitch,” Snipes said. “I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Farrell wasn’t as sharp in the circle as she was on Thursday, but still struck out nine Spartans while allowing five runs across seven innings.

Haley Sellers homered in the fourth, pulling Sentinel to within a run, but Glacier added some insurance on a passed ball a half-inning later and with two run-scoring ground outs in the fifth.

Like Helena High, Glacier is guaranteed no worse than a third-place trophy.

“One of our goals is to always play on Saturday at the state tournament,” Snipes said. “We know we’re bringing home hardware, we have a lot of confidence…