HELENA — Kalispell Glacier is on the cusp of greatness, and it’s a journey eight years in the making.

Kenadie Goudette, Morgan Vivian and Ella Farrell were not quite teenagers when the Wolfpack captured the 2015 Class AA state title.

It was a team full of girls this current Glacier team looked up to, and when they etched their names in the history books, it gave those eight-, nine- and 10-year-old future softball stars a goal.

Under the Friday night lights at Batch Fields, the Wolfpack run-ruled Helena High 10-0 in the state tournament’s undefeated final, punching their ticket to Saturday’s state championship game.

Glacier, still undefeated in the tournament, would need to be beaten twice by the winner of Helena High-Missoula Sentinel, putting the Wolfpack squarely in the driver’s seat.

“There’s no feeling – I have no way to describe it,” Goudette said of the win. “I’m happy – I’m so ready for [Saturday]. I’m already thinking about the chipper. We’re just gonna go after it.”

Glacier plays at noon on Saturday, and if needed, again at 2 p.m.

Goudette homered in the sixth inning, pushing Glacier’s lead to 7-0. She led the game off with a double, sparking a four-run frame, and starting a fire that burned in Glacier’s bats all night.

“We knew this was gonna be a tough game, so we came at it hard, and it clearly showed,” Goudette said. “It really put our foot down when I hit that [home run].”

Vivian, one of Glacier’s five seniors, piled up three RBI on Friday.

It was her two-run single that pushed Glacier’s advantage to double digits and allowed them to secure victory an inning early.

Vivian remembers the “disconnect” this team felt during a .500 season last year – the feeling that one little piece to success was missing.

She pointed to the right mentality players and coaches entered this season with, as well as the looseness a down 2022 season allowed the Wolfpack to play with in 2023, as reasons for a stellar campaign.

Junior Ella Farrell talked about the family-style camaraderie and team chemistry this team shares.

“I’ve been waiting for this year, as have we all, and it’s a really good feeling,” Vivian said. “I’m pumped up for [Saturday], for sure…

“It’s almost beautiful and it’s pretty emotional to see that we’ve come this far as a team because we’ve had a lot of struggles in the past four years…We’re more a team now than I’ve ever seen us and it’s really exciting.”

Head coach Abby (Connolly) Snipes is a 2010 graduate of Glacier High School and was quite the hitter during her playing days.

Abby’s sister, Christine Connolly, was on the 2015 state title-winning team, as well as the 2016 runner-up team.

This is the first time Glacier has appeared in the title game since that 2016 season.

With Friday’s victory, Abby is now only one game away from evening the playing field with her sister.

“That was such a great game of softball,” Snipes said. “We were fundamental, we hit home runs, we had bunts that went down, we had base runners that moved…

“We just played our game and all those pieces came together. It’s such a great team feeling.”

Farrell limited Helena High to a fourth-inning single, striking out six and walking just one on 78 pitches. She got all the run support she needed in the first, and even helped her cause with a two-hit, two-RBI game.

“I don’t know if I can say enough about Ella – she was on fire in the circle,” Snipes said. “She was totally in the zone. She was throwing better than I’ve ever called pitches for a pitcher before…

“She’s an elite softball player.”

Snipes ended the post game team meeting by telling her players that this is their year.

With one more victory, it certainly will be.

“They’ve had to beat some really tough teams to get to this point, and every other team left in the tournament, we’ve had the privilege of beating,” Snipes said.

“Not that [Saturday] is gonna be easy, because it certainly isn’t going to be an easy game, but they have all the faith in themselves and that’s the whole battle right there.”

Helena High 2, Billings West 1

Faith Howard flirted with a no-hitter and Helena High’s softball team is flirting with history.

Howard no-hit Billings West through 6.2 innings in Friday afternoon’s undefeated semifinal game at the 2023 Class AA State Softball Tournament.

The sophomore was one pitch away from securing the achievement, but West’s Lileigh Nieto blasted an 0-2 offering over the center field fence.

Howard bounced back following a two-out walk to strike out Megan Brownson – her 13th punch out of the contest – and nail down the Bengals’ victory.

The win locks the Bengals into at least a third-place trophy, just the second time in program history that they’ve earned hardware (2017, third place).

The emotion, the adrenaline, was palpable in head coach Ryan Schulte’s voice post game.

“It’s a lot of fun for the moment,” Schulte said. “We gotta refocus ourselves – I told [the players] that they’ve got 15 minutes to enjoy it…

“It means a lot, it means a lot for our program. Credit to our seniors, credit to our team – their grit.”

Makenna Campbell collected three hits and an RBI in the victory. It was her single in the fourth inning that got Helena High on the board.

Ashley Koenig added a run-scoring single in the fifth and Kendall Klemp went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles.

Howard worked ahead to 17 of the 24 batters she faced on Thursday and fired 71 percent of her 93 pitches for strikes.

The first six outs she recorded, and nine of the first 12, were via strikeouts.

“She was really good,” Schulte said. “She continues to be her absolute best. When she’s in that spot, she’s really good…

“I think everybody saw her at her best today.”

Kalispell Glacier 9, Missoula Sentinel 5

The Western AA has a monopoly on the undefeated side of the bracket.

“I think it’s really telling – I think everybody’s been working really hard,” Glacier head coach Abby Snipes said. “We’ve been playing each other in really tight games all season and it’s a testament to some really hard work across the state.”

The Wolfpack advanced in the winner’s bracket on the back of two-hit days from Ella Farrell and Zoey Allen, but also nine total walks.

Free passes are how Glacier tallied its first and second runs on Friday. Avery Anderson and Kenadie Goudette – who each walked in the second inning – scored on Cazz Rankosky’s two-out, bases-clearing triple in a six-run second.

“We always try to have a lot of discipline, that was our message going into the game and making sure that we work really hard for every pitch,” Snipes said. “I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Farrell wasn’t as sharp in the circle as she was on Thursday, but still struck out nine Spartans while allowing five runs across seven innings.

Haley Sellers homered in the fourth, pulling Sentinel to within a run, but Glacier added some insurance on a passed ball a half-inning later and with two run-scoring ground outs in the fifth.

Like Helena High, Glacier is guaranteed no worse than a third-place trophy.

“One of our goals is to always play on Saturday at the state tournament,” Snipes said. “We know we’re bringing home hardware, we have a lot of confidence…

“Sentinel is an incredible team, so that was a huge win for us.”

Loser-out games

Missoula Sentinel, after falling to Glacier on Friday, ran the gauntlet and will play Helena High in the third-place game on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The Spartans scored eight runs in the final three innings to beat Great Falls High 10-3 in the 5 p.m. game, just to turn around and out-slug Missoula Big Sky 17-13 under the lights.

Stella Summerfield hit a go-ahead grand slam in the second inning as part of a five-RBI game.

Emma Ries added three hits, while Kennedy Dypwick drove in four runs with a pair of singles.

Sentinel has now scored double-digit runs in all four of its state tournament victories and will look to keep the bats going on Saturday.

If the Spartans beat Helena High, they’d need to beat Glacier twice to be crowned state champions.