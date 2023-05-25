Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HELENA — Winning its first game in a state tournament is often one of the hardest tasks a team experiences during a season.

Missoula Sentinel hadn’t won its tournament-opener since before its current senior class was in high school.

The Spartans met that challenge on Thursday, totaling 27 runs in wins over Bozeman and defending state champion Billings Senior

They’ll match up with Kalispell Glacier (1W) on Friday at 1 p.m. in the undefeated semifinals.

Billings West’s Camden Susott and Helena High’s Faith Howard each pitched their teams into the next round late Thursday.

Both worked around traffic on the base paths and received plenty of run support, setting up the first meeting of the season between those two programs for Friday at 1 p.m.

Missoula Sentinel 17, Billings Senior 3

‘We’re going to Chili’s’ was the decree from the Spartans after blasting the Broncs.

Sentinel rapped out 20 hits and scored at least three runs in four different innings.

Emma Ries finished 5-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored, while Jayden Gagner fell a triple short of the cycle with a four-hit, three-RBI game.

Morgan Olson mashed two home runs (three-run shot in the fourth, two-run bomb in the sixth) and collected six RBI.

Sentinel head coach Wade Sellers said Olson had been struggling swinging the bat, and after the Spartans played small ball with her at plate against Bozeman, she was ready for a couple big swings.

“Swinging through it, right?” Sellers said of Olson busting the slump. “You can’t give up. Last game, we bunted her for a base hit and I said, ‘now reset,’ and she came out swinging this game.”

“It was perfect.”

After singling Bozeman into submission early on Thursday (nine singles, 10 total hits), the Spartans amassed eight extra-base hits against Senior (four doubles, four home runs).

“You gotta hit whatever is pitched to you, right?” Sellers said. “Sometimes it’s the ground ball to the right side because they’re pitching you outside…

“This time, they tried to beat us down the middle and we’re a tough team to beat down the middle.”

Sentinel, a team that lost three straight and five of seven overall in April, has now won nine of its last 10 while scoring at least seven runs in each contest.

“I think working as a team is what’s making the difference,” Olson said. “We all play very well individually, but I’d say, as a team, everything works better when we play together.”

Isabelle Dillon homered for Senior in the third inning and walked. Riley Tryan drove in a run with a double in the second.

Madi Ban collected two hits in the loss.

Senior will now play Kalispell Flathead on Friday at 9 a.m. in the consolation bracket.

Billings West 11, Great Falls CMR 1

The Golden Bears had to wait the longest of any team before playing their first game of the tournament on Thursday.

That didn’t phase the East’s No. 1 seed in the slightest when, after a first inning run-scoring single and second-inning solo blast from Mielle Kavran, West hung a six-spot in the fourth and finished off the five-inning run-ruling with three more an inning later.

“I feel like they came out ready to play,” head coach Preston Sanders said of his group. “We talked about it all week – just showing up and being ready to play.”

“They’re excited and that’s the first game of, hopefully, a four-game winning streak.”

Camden Susott’s three-run home run blew the game open in the fourth.

After recording outs in her first two at-bats, Susott said she received a pep talk from her teammates and coaches, one in which they suggested she point to where her eventual home run would end up, a la Babe Ruth.

Susott didn’t point, but hit the dinger anyway as seven different Golden Bears combined for 16 hits in the victory.

“They feed off her and some of the other girls,” Sanders said of his senior. “She knows this is her last [chance] in high school and she’s determined to win [the championship].”

“She’s determined to give it everything she has – she’ll leave it all out there on the field when we leave here.”

Susott added five innings of four-hit, one-run ball in the circle, striking out five and walking three.

Helena High 7, Great Falls 0

The Bengals’ tournament-opening victory, their 17th overall win of the season, established a new single-season program record.

Thursday’s win had a similar blueprint as the previous 16: pile up the hits and let Faith Howard shove.

Howard, just a sophomore, scattered five hits and a walk across seven innings. She put the finishing touches on her shutout with a strikeout, her 10th of the contest.

“It feels pretty good,” Howard said post game, smiling. “I was a little nervous coming into it, but I think it worked out pretty good…

“I just knew that everybody had my back and I could trust everyone. I think that helped me mentally.”

Brooke Richardson’s solo home run provided the difference through three innings until Makenna Campbell’s RBI single gave Howard some breathing room.

Great Falls put runners on first and second with nobody out in the fifth, but Howard struck out Alex Bloomgren and got Ashlyn Jones to line into a double play to escape.

A half-inning later, Helena High’s bats produced a four-run inning, effectively guaranteeing the outcome with how well Howard was pitching.

“I thought she threw all of her pitches well, for the most part – sometimes that change-up doesn’t hit, but it changes their eyes a little bit, so even when it misses, it still works,” Helena High head coach Ryan Schulte said.

“She had to battle through adversity at times…I think there was grit and some resilience there to move to the next pitch.”

Ashley Koenig drove in three runs with a double in the Bengals’ half of the fifth. Kalley May later added an RBI single to center as part of a two-hit game.

Kalispell Glacier 7, Missoula Big Sky 0

Two head-to-head regular-season games between Glacier and Sentinel resulted in a pair of one-run come-from-behind victories for the Wolfpack.

They hope it won’t require seventh-inning runs to get the job done on Friday when they meet Sentinel in the undefeated semifinals, but the Wolfpack have proven this year that they don’t fold under pressure.

Ella Farrell wiggled out of a first-inning jam, retiring back-to-back Eagles with the bases loaded on Thursday, just to smack a two-run home run in Glacier’s three-run first.

In the circle, she allowed just one hit the rest of the game, scattering four walks and striking out 11.

All three of Farrell’s pitches – changeup, rise ball and fastball – were effective in the win, and she was able to mix and match and keep Big Sky batters off-balance.

“She has a lot of confidence,” Wolfpack head coach Abby Snipes said. “She’s put in the work, so she’s allowed to have that…

“Also, we put ourselves in a lot of those [pressure] situations during the season, so there’s a confidence as a team that we can pull through that.”

Cazz Rankosky supplied a two-run blast in the fifth inning to anchor a two-hit, three-RBI game.

Nakiah Persinger doubled in the sixth while Morgan Vivian finished 2-for-3 at the plate for the Wolfpack.

First round results

Great Falls CMR 9, Helena Capital 4

The Bruins’ loss ensured both No. 4 seeds would not advance in the winner’s bracket on Thursday.

Brie Ginnaty homered and tossed a complete game for the Rustlers, allowing just a run on eight hits until Capital hung a three-spot down 9-1 in the seventh.

Jenna Etcheberry and Georgia Hatzenbeller added solo blasts and Brooke Powers enjoyed a three-RBI game.

It was Powers’ two-run double in the sixth that broke the contest open.

Jaclyn Kleinsasser contributed two hits and scored twice in the victory.

Capital rapped out 12 hits on Thursday, including four in the seventh, but tallied just a fifth-inning run (Belle Glowacki double) until a too little, too late rally in the final frame.

Glowacki finished the game 3-for-4 while Taylor Sayers and Anna Cockhill each collected two hits in the loss.

CMR advances to play the East’s No. 1 seed in Billings West at 5 p.m.

Capital drops into the consolation bracket and will play Big Sky on Friday at 9 a.m.

Great Falls High 12, Kalispell Flathead 2

Ashlyn Jones extended the Bisons’ advantage to 8-2 with a two-run home run in the fourth inning.

Madison Davis supplied a run-scoring in the sixth, and one batter later, Great Falls achieved the run-rule when a Kalispell pitch skipped to the backstop.

Jones added a double in a three-run third inning for the Bison. Flathead’s Macey Mcilhargey cut that deficit to a pair with a solo home run in the second, but Alex Bloomgren’s two-run long ball in the home half extended it back to 5-1.

Mackenzie Brandt homered for the Bravettes in the third, but they could never overcome Great Falls’ quick start.

Flathead plays Senior on Friday at 9 a.m.

Missoula Big Sky 15, Belgrade 5

Delaney Laird smoked a three-run home run and Brooke Schaffer, Sadie McGuinn and Jordan Whitmire supplied run-scoring singles in the Eagles’ 10-run first inning.

Big Sky went up 7-0 before Belgrade recorded the game’s first out as a steady rain made gripping the softball difficult.

Belgrade’s Tayler Thomas answered with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first and kept the deficit at eight runs with a solo blast in the third inning.

Big Sky freshman Briella Wilson wiggled out of a bases loaded jam in the third in an 11-3 contest.

Senior Breanna Hewitt drove in a pair for Big Sky with a single in the sixth, and with three outs in the home half, the Eagles achieved the six-inning run-rule victory.

Belgrade plays CMR on Friday at 11 a.m. in the consolation bracket.

Missoula Sentinel 10, Bozeman 5

Bozeman’s Lulia Paea mashed a grand slam in the third to anchor her five-RBI game, but the Hawks couldn’t overcome Sentinel’s five-run first inning.

Sentinel’s Kennedy Dypwick doubled and scored in the first as part of her two-hit day.

Emma Ries drove in a pair in the second inning, pushing the Spartans’ advantage to 7-0, and collected two hits in the victory.

Rylee Crane tossed three innings of one-run ball in relief of Charlee Hoover. She scattered two hits and struck out three.