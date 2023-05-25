Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ANACONDA — Surprise, surprise.

That was the story of the first two games in the opening round of the Class B-C state softball tournament on a rainy, blustery Thursday at the Charlotte Yeoman Complex.

Behind the pitching and hitting of Maggie Bender, Conrad-Choteau took out tournament favorite and two-time defending state runners-up Mission-Arlee-Charlo 7-4. One field over and at the same time, Teagan Saner and Sarah Koskela homered as Thompson Falls pounded West top seed Shepherd 12-4.

Manhattan was facing Huntley Project and Florence-Carlton taking on Columbus-Absarokee-Park City in the other two quarterfinals when a deluge arrived. The games were postponed and will resume at 8 a.m. Friday with Columbus-Absarokee-Park City up 1-0 over Manhattan and Huntley Project surprising two-time defending champion Florence-Carlton 4-0, both in the first inning.

For Conrad-Choteau, it's the first appearance at state since winning it all in 2016. For Thompson Falls, a longer wait: First time since snagging a title in 2010.

Conrad-Choteau 7, Mission-Arlee-Charlo 4

Bender was 3-for-4 at the plate and used her rise ball to befuddle the potent Bulldogs for a complete game.

In the seventh, the first two MAC hitters reached but Bender retired the 3-4-5 hitters — Carroll College-bound Jerny Crawford, Izzy Evans and Payton Smith — on two routine fly balls and a ground out.

"It felt amazing, it felt great," Bender said of celebrating the final out. "We had it in us and brought it out at the right time. It's just great that our team came together and played like family today, too."

Bender singled home Evangeline Denzer with the first run in the opening inning, and Denzer would score twice more. The CowDawgs led 6-1 in the top of the fifth inning before MAC scored three times in the bottom of the inning to make it a two-run game.

"That's a great win for our program," Conrad-Choteau coach Tyson Anderson said, adding of Bender: "She threw a heck of a game today. Pounded the strike zone pretty much all day long, and her bat just speaks for itself."

Thompson Falls 12, Shepherd 4

While Anderson and Co. weren't ready to call Conrad-Choteau's triumph an upset, Thompson Falls coach Jared Koskela pulled no punches.

"It is an upset; I think so," Koskela said. "But we're going to be a hard out. That's what Thompson Falls comes in at and you can't count us out. You look past us, and it's a bad deal."

The BlueHawks took advantage of the rain to get two bases-loaded walks, but after a 20-minute delay their bats boomed.

All nine players scored at least a run and Koskela was 3-for-5 with her homer and a double. Saner also had three hits and scored twice.

Shepherd was blanked until freshman catcher Karli Goodell hit a solo homer in the fifth to make it 8-1. Goodell and her junior sister Paige each had two hits, the latter knocking home the Fillies' final two runs in the sixth.