ANACONDA — Maggie Bender didn't see the euphoria-inducing final out of Conrad-Choteau's biggest softball victory in seven years Saturday afternoon.

By the time shortstop Kaitlyn Gouchenour had tossed a sharply hit ground ball to second baseman Presley Naylor for a bases-loaded forceout and a white-knuckle 8-3 triumph over Mission-Arlee-Charlo, Bender had dropped to her knees in tears just in front of the pitcher's circle.

"I was just so excited I already just collapsed and did my own way of celebrating," explained the senior southpaw, cradling the lime-green ball she'd crushed for her school-record 12th home run an inning earlier.

Bender only had a few moments to herself. Within seconds, she was engulfed by teammates who'd sprinted jubilantly from the dugout after the CowDawgs won their first Class B-C state championship since 2016 — indeed, the first crown by any Conrad program since then.

"I was just trying not to get trampled," Conrad-Choteau coach Tyson Anderson quipped. "My heart was going about 300 miles a minute. It was just so exciting."

Said Bender: "Just phenomenal, unbelievable, surreal — I just can't believe it. It's an amazing feeling."

Across the diamond, a disconsolate Mission-Arlee-Charlo squad watched another team celebrate a state title for the third consecutive year while collecting runner-up hardware. The previous two it was Florence-Carlton; after finally matching up with the Falcons this spring, the Bulldogs twice ran into the Conrad-Choteau buzzsaw at the state tournament.

They'd made it the hard way, coming back through the loser-out round after an opening-round loss to Conrad-Choteau and earning another shot at the CowDawgs by edging Huntley Project 13-12 in the third-place game Saturday morning.

"It's kind of getting old to taste it but not be able to eat it," MAC coach Shane Reum said. "The girls are great. It's all them getting here. I'll take the discredit for not getting us over the top. We get here and we just can't finish, and that's on me. Those girls are amazing the way they fought back all week."

The Bulldogs were tantalizingly close, the five-run margin notwithstanding.

After Bender coaxed two quick outs during the end of a brief sun break, sprinkles started to fall and she began to lose her grip slightly in the final inning. A single and two walks brought to the plate Jerny Crawford, the Carroll College-bound shortstop some believe to be the best player in the state in any class.

On a full count, Crawford hit the ball on two hard hops to Gouchenour, whose flip just beat Crawford's twin sister, Rheid, to the base and shattered a dream coveted by seven seniors for the third straight season.

"We fought back all weekend, three games yesterday, a big hard game today (Huntley Project), and even in that last inning I still believed we could do it," said Reum, whose team fell 7-4 to Conrad-Choteau in a tournament opener Thursday. "They don't quit.

"We were almost there. But almost doesn't count."

The game was tighter than the score suggests.

Conrad-Choteau took a 3-0 lead after one inning but MAC clawed back to 3-3, which is where it stayed until the bottom of the fifth, when the CowDawgs scored twice. Bender, who will play at Lake Region State in North Dakota next year, then led off the sixth with a blast that cleared the fence in right-center field and nearly cleared another 30 feet beyond it.

Conrad-Choteau then tacked on two more runs with the help of a couple defensive lapses, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

Stokes was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI for Conrad-Choteau. Bender was 2 for 3 with a run and two RBI.

Izzy Evans was 2 for 3 with a towering homer for MAC. Hayleigh Smith was 2 for 3.

The CowDawgs weren't sure how they'd celebrate — karaoke for sure on the bus ride home, arriving in time for graduation parties for Bender and the only other senior, catcher Katie Stokes.

Besides, it was too early to say. They were still basking in the moment a good 45 minutes after that final out.

"It's amazing; I love it," Stokes said. "Everybody's close, so it made it so much better. And it wasn't just one person who won it, it was everybody.

"I was just so proud of everybody."

Mission-Arlee-Charlo 13, Huntley Project 12

Third-place tears ran the gamut from the two seniors to freshmen, but amid the disappointment for the Red Devils was recognition of just how far they'd come in a year.

One season after winning just two games, Huntley Project was one of three teams playing on the final day — and put a scare into the Bulldogs with a two-run rally in the bottom of the seventh.

"It stinks to lose on a championship Saturday but you couldn't ask for any better softball than that," first-year HP coach Tylee McMaster said. "Close game like that. Two teams that want to play and MAC, just a class act. It's fun to play against teams like that."

In a game that began in light rain, both pitchers struggling with their grip, MAC scored five first-inning runs and HP responded with nine in the same frame. It was 10-5 before MAC regrouped with eight consecutive runs heading into the bottom of the seventh.

The Red Devils fought to 13-12 on a two-run triple by Lily Zimmer. but she was stranded when eighth-grader Mykel Schmitz hit a one-hop bullet right at shortstop Jerny Crawford for the final out.

Crawford was 4-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored for MAC. Lettie Umphrey scored three times and freshman Jada Domebo shut down the Red Devils from the second inning on for the Bulldogs.

Freshman Keely Ban scored three runs from the leadoff spot for HP.